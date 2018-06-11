Shots fired into Dublin pub during attempted robbery

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man wearing a balaclava fired a number of shots into a Dublin pub during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at The Paddocks pub in Clonee at 8am on Monday morning.

The man, armed with what gardaí say was a sawn-off shotgun, entered the pub and demanded cash from two members of staff – a man and a woman.

A Garda spokesman said the gunman fired a number of shots but no injuries were sustained and no money was taken.

A member of staff who did not wish to be named said it was business as usual at the bar but staff were “shaken” by the incident.

“We’re just relieved no one was injured or harmed during the incident and that everyone is ok. We hope the person who carried this out is brought to justice, ” the staff member said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ted Leddy said: “This is an appalling incident that must have been extremely frightening for the staff involved. I would urge all people who live nearby to do as the gardaí suggest and check their CCTV or dashcam footage.”