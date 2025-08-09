Man (20s) arrested over fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub

The Black Forge pub in Dublin, which is owned by Conor McGregor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into a fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub last month.

The small fire broke out at the pub on the Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12 in the early hours of Friday, July 25th and was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The man was arrested on Friday, August 8th by An Garda Síochána’s special detective unit in connection with the incident of criminal damage at the licensed premises.

No one was injured in the fire.

The man remains detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” said a spokesman.

Mr McGregor posted on social media, following the fire that the pub remained open for business. “You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. There’s not a bother on her, she’s spotless.”

Mr McGregor bought the Black Forge Inn in 2020 for €2 million and later spent €1 million in renovations.

It was the target of a suspected petrol bombing in 2022, in which the bomb failed to detonate and caused no damage to the premises.