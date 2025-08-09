Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested over fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub

There were no injuries in fire at McGregor’s Dublin pub on the Drimnagh Road in July

The Black Forge pub in Dublin, which is owned by Conor McGregor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Black Forge pub in Dublin, which is owned by Conor McGregor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sorcha Pollak
Sat Aug 09 2025 - 13:53

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into a fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub last month.

The small fire broke out at the pub on the Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12 in the early hours of Friday, July 25th and was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The man was arrested on Friday, August 8th by An Garda Síochána’s special detective unit in connection with the incident of criminal damage at the licensed premises.

No one was injured in the fire.

READ MORE

Alison Spittle: ‘I’m treated more like a human being now I’ve lost weight’

Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, says Zelenskiy after Trump comments

Questions remain over Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s death on Long Island yacht

New York’s ‘exclusive’ Hamptons is a glorified cattle mart with mansions

The man remains detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” said a spokesman.

Mr McGregor posted on social media, following the fire that the pub remained open for business. “You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. There’s not a bother on her, she’s spotless.”

Mr McGregor bought the Black Forge Inn in 2020 for €2 million and later spent €1 million in renovations.

It was the target of a suspected petrol bombing in 2022, in which the bomb failed to detonate and caused no damage to the premises.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sorcha Pollak

Sorcha Pollak

Sorcha Pollak is an Irish Times reporter specialising in immigration issues and cohost of the In the News podcast