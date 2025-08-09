Man charged with carrying 3D printed gun in Dublin granted bail

A Garda witness alleged the weapon and ammunition were found in a sports bag. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

A construction worker stopped in Dublin and charged with carrying a 3D-printed gun and ammunition has been granted bail.

Valeriju Voronenko (50), a Lithuanian national with an address at Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, was arrested at Stable Lane in Smithfield on Friday.

He appeared before Judge Stephanie Coggans at Dublin District Court on Saturday, charged with four Firearms Act offences.

The charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a 3D-printed Harlot pistol and eight rounds of .22 ammunition. The other two charges allege that he had the gun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Garda Paul O’Reilly alleged the items were found in a sports bag.

The offences, on conviction, are punishable by sentences of up to five and 14 years.

Following submissions by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, bail was granted subject to strict conditions. Mr Voronenko must surrender his passport, observe an 11pm-8am curfew and provide a phone number to gardaí.

He was ordered not to apply for replacement travel documents and remanded on bail in his bond of €500.

Mr Voronenko, who has yet to enter a plea, is due to appear again in September, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be conveyed.