Ex-school principal goes on trial for sexual abuse of nine boys

A former primary school principal is to stand trial accused of sexual offences against nine boys, a judge ordered on Monday.

Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of 41 charges.

The 82-year-old, with an address at the Province Centre, Griffith Avenue in Dublin, allegedly committed multiple counts of indecent assault and gross indecency towards a child. He is also accused of attempted buggery and inciting gross indecency.

The charges span a ten-year period between 1969 and 1978. At the time, he taught at the now-closed St Colman’s Abbey Primary School in Newry.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the allegations against him. Prosecutors submitted that he had a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted an application to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed, the Courts Service confirmed. He was released on continuing bail of £500 until those proceedings get underway.