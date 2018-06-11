Former priest accused of sexually assaulting boy 30 years ago

A former priest has appeared in court in Co Down charged with sexually abusing a boy 30 years ago.

Standing in the dock of Downpatrick Magistrates Court, Daniel John Curran (68) confirmed his name and that he was aware of the charge against him.

Mr Curran, from Bryansford Avenue in Newcastle, is accused of indecently assaulting a male on a date unknown between August 16th, 1989 and August 18th, 1991.

None of the evidence surrounding the charges was opened in court in the short preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to move a case to the higher Crown Court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the crown papers and witness statements formed the basis of a prima facie case against the former Catholic priest.

Freeing Mr Curran on his own bail of £500, District Judge Amanda Brady returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court for trial on a date to be fixed.