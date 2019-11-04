Postmortem to be carried out on body of boy (11) found dead in Limerick

The Garda Technical Bureau has arrived at a house in Limerick where an 11-year-old boy was found dead last night.

The boy is understood to have suffered multiple injuries.

A man arrested in Limerick after the body was discovered at the house in Ballynanty shortly after 7pm on Sunday remains in custody. The 27-year-old presented himself at Henry Street Garda station on Sunday night. He is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Sources said the boy and the man are known to one another.

Members of the Garda forensic unit travelled from Dublin to the scene on Monday in order to conduct a detailed examination of the house.

Gardaí held an internal conference on Monday to decide on how their investigation is to proceed.

The boy’s body has been removed from the scene at Ballynanty and a postmortem is to be carried out at University Hospital Limerick.

Many locals said on Monday they were “too shocked” and “traumatised” to speak about the tragedy.

The two-storey terraced house on the Shanabooly Road in Ballynanty where the body was found is situated in the shadow of Thomond Park rugby stadium.

The cul de sac of 11 houses including the house where the body was discovered has been sealed off.