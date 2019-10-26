Stolen car containing boy’s wheelchair is recovered

A family in Co Meath is celebrating this afternoon after car stolen from outside their home and containing a specially adapted wheelchair for their six-year-old was recovered.

The theft of the White Ford Kuga, registration number 182 MH958 took place in Ashbourne, Co Meath shortly before 3am on Saturday.

The Fitzgerald family appealed for the return of specially adapted wheelchair for Kyle which they said was his only mode of transport and could be replaced for weeks. Kyle was born with cerebral palsy.

In a statement on the Kyle’s Wish to Walk Facebook page his family said: “Our car was stolen at 2.50am in Ashbourne and contained Kyle’s wheelchair, specially adapted car seat and his Kaye Walking/Standing frame. (see pictures)”.

The family also released an image which they claim shows the moment the car was taken.

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday the family confirmed their car had been recovered. “We are so relieved,” they said.