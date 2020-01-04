Man due in court for allegedly inciting child under 13 to engage in sexual activity
Accused (63) has been charged with 26 offences
Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have charged the 63-year-old man.
A man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday in relation to a number of offences including causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He has been charged with 26 offences, including causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, indecent exposure and supplying an intoxicating substance to a person under 18 years of age.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.