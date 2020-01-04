Man due in court for allegedly inciting child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

A man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday in relation to a number of offences including causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have charged the 63-year-old man.

He has been charged with 26 offences, including causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, indecent exposure and supplying an intoxicating substance to a person under 18 years of age.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.