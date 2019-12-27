Man charged over Cork stabbings to apply to High Court for bail

A 54-year-old man charged in connection with a knife attack on a family that resulted in one woman having to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery is to go to the High Court to seek bail, a court has heard.

Thomas O’Sullivan was refused bail when he was brought before a special Christmas Eve sitting of Cork District Court and charged with three separate counts of assault causing harm to three member of one family.

Mr O’Sullivan was charged with assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and her-ten-year old son at an address at Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte in Cork on December 23rd.

Judge Mary Dorgan made an order prohibiting the naming of the injured parties on foot of an application by Insp Sean McCarthy who said gardaí were anxious to protect the anonymity of the ten year old child.

She refused bail and remanded Mr O’Sullivan from Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork in custody to appear again at a special sitting of Cork District Court at the Anglesea Street Courthouse on Friday.

At Friday’s hearing Sgt Gearoid Davis told the court gardaí were seeking a two-week remand in custody to obtain the DPP’s direction in the case unless Mr O’Sullivan would consent to a longer remand.

Mr O’Sullivan’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said his client would not consent to a long remand and would be going to the High Court to obtain bail on the three charges, and he suggested adjourning the matter until January 13th.

He said his client would have made his application for bail before the High Court by then. Judge Patricia Harney agreed and granted the adjournment, remanding Mr O’Sullivan in custody to Cork District Court on January 13th.