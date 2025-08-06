Man (59) charged over €2.1m Cork drug seizure ‘maintaining his innocence’, court hears

Cork District Court was told that Robert Silvar (59), formerly of Ivanic in Croatia, maintains his innocence of any wrongdoing. Photograph: Barry Roche

A truck driver charged in connection with a €2.1 million drug seizure in Cork is “maintaining his innocence” in the matter, a court has heard.

Robert Slivar (59), of no fixed abode, but formerly of Ivanic in Croatia, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court last Saturday. He was charged with two offences relating to the seizure of 93 packages of herbal cannabis with a weight of 107kg.

Mr Slivar, who travelled to Cork by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium, was charged with cannabis possession and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at the Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, on July 27th. . The alleged offence is contrary to section 3 and section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Det Garda Ryan Dillon previously objected to bail in the case, citing the strength of evidence and the seriousness of the charge facing the accused. He said Mr Silvar made no reply after each charge was put to him under caution.

At Cork District Court on Wednesday, defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher told Judge John King that his client maintains his innocence of any wrongdoing. A statement of means was handed in to the court and free legal aid was assigned. Mr Kelleher said the employers of the accused were “very concerned about their truck”.

Mr Silvar, who was not required to speak, was assisted throughout the short hearing by a Croatian interpreter.

Sgt John Kelleher applied for a four-week remand in the case, which he described as being in its “early stages.” He said that “DPP directions are still outstanding.”

Judge King remanded Mr Silvar in custody to appear in court by video link on August 20th for directions.