Man arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in January 2018.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, as amended.

He is the third person to be arrested in relation to this investigation.

Derek Coakley-Hutch was shot dead at Bridgeview Halting Site, Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on January 20th, 2018.