Gardaí appeal for witnesses of robbery of cash in transit vehicle in Lucan

The van had been parked near shops on the Newcastle Road in Lucan. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a robbery of a cash in transit vehicle in South Dublin on Friday.

Shortly before 4:40pm on Friday, a number of males robbed a cash in transit vehicle parked near a retail premises on the Newscastle Road in Lucan.

A separate vehicle was set alight and the males left the scene with a quantity of cash in the direction of Somerton Gate.

Gardaí and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and the fire was extinguished, gardaí said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any witnesses and road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, who were in the vicinity of Newcastle Road, Somerton Gate, and the wider Somerton Estate between 4:15pm and 5:00pm are asked to contact Lucan garda station on (01) 666 7300, the garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.