Cars and jewellery seized as part of bogus insurance claims investigation

Armed gardaí took part in a number of property raids on Wednesday where paperwork and valuables were seized as part of an investigation into bogus insurance claims.

Six high value cars and jewellery worth more than €300,000, as well as a substantial amount of financial records, were confiscated.

Operation Coatee, targeting insurance related criminality, also saw a number of search warrants executed on solicitors’ offices.

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) which has identified over 20 suspect insurance claims, some of which have already been paid out.

Some “targets” of the operation are alleged to have submitted multiple claims relating to slips and falls, in many circumstances using false identities.

GNECB officers, supported by both Lucan Garda station personnel, the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) and Armed Support Units undertook a number of searches in the West Dublin area.

They were seeking additional evidence with a view to submitting files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in an effort to prosecute those suspected of insurance related criminality, gardaí said.

“The Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity, such as that undertaken today,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations (SCO), said in a statement after the operation.

“Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality, the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure.”

Although headed up by the SCO, Operation Coattee has been using the specialist services of a range of Garda units including the Cab, the GNECB, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations.