Emergency supplies blocked as thousands of displaced Gazans face flood ‘catastrophe’

Displaced Palestinians make their way on animal-drawn carts through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: EPA

Hundreds of thousands of displaced ​Gazans face flooding of their tents and shelters by heavy rains, and materials for shelters ‍and sandbags are not being allowed to enter the enclave, the UN International Organization for Migration ‍said on Friday.

Torrential rain swept across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, flooding hundreds of tents sheltering families displaced by two years of war, and leading to the death of ‌a baby girl due to exposure, local health officials said.

Nearly 795,000 displaced people are at ⁠heightened risk of potentially dangerous flooding in low-lying, rubble-filled areas where families are ‌living ​in ‍unsafe shelters, the IOM said.

Insufficient drainage and waste management also heightened the risk of disease outbreak, the UN agency added.

Materials to help reinforce shelters such as timber and plywood, ⁠as well as sandbags and water pumps to help with flooding have been ⁠delayed from entering Gaza due ⁠to ongoing access restrictions, the IOM said.

Around 1.9 million people in Gaza, nearly 90 percent of the population, have been displaced since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, according to the UN. Photograph: EPA

Israel says it is meeting its obligations and accuses agencies of inefficiency and failing ‍to prevent theft by Hamas, which the group denies. Cogat, the Israeli military arm that oversees humanitarian matters, was not immediately available for comment.

Supplies already dispatched to Gaza, including waterproof tents, thermal blankets and tarpaulins, were not able to withstand the flooding, the IOM added.

“After this storm made landfall yesterday, families are trying to protect their children ‌with whatever they ‌have,” IOM director general Amy Pope said.

A ceasefire has broadly held since October, but the war destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure, and ‌living conditions are dire. UN and Palestinian officials said at least 300,000 new tents are ⁠urgently needed for the roughly 1.5 million people still displaced.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Jonathan Crickx, Unicef Palestine spokesman, described the situation as a “catastrophe”.

Many, he said, were reliants on “extremely simple and fragile tents which are consisting of a piece of tarp and some plastic on the floor to prevent the water to get in, but it is obviously completely insufficient.”

- Reuters