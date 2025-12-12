Phone users advised not to answer +44 calls from unknown numbers amid blitz of scams

ComReg is set to deploy a new way of combating scam phone calls from international numbers. Photograph: PA

People are being advised to avoid answering calls on their phone from unknown numbers that use the prefix +44 amid a surge in reports of scams.

In the run-up to Christmas, Ireland is experiencing a significant rise in scam calls that appear to be coming from the UK, according to the State’s communication regulator.

Typically, if you answer one of these calls, an automated voice claiming to be from an agency – such as recruitment or human resources – will attempt to elicit some of your personal information.

Just by answering one of the +44 phone calls, it is possible that a scammer may add your number to a database, or sell it on to another criminal organisation, resulting in you receiving more calls of a similar nature.

However, as long as you do not share any personal information about yourself, the only information that a scammer can collect from you answering the call is that your phone number is active, regulators ComReg said.

Of the recent rise in activity, a spokesman for the regulator said “it’s probably because of the time of the year and the season, close to Christmas, with people getting calls from loved ones or friends and family.

“It’s a time when there’s more communication with people abroad, so unfortunately, bad actors prey upon people.”

ComReg is set to deploy a new means of combating scam phone calls from international numbers. The hope is that the “voice firewall” mechanism will be introduced in the first half of 2026.

The voice firewall will use advanced real time call data analytics and machine learning to detect and act upon unusual patterns of call signalling data, traffic volumes and call originating location.

ComReg is currently implementing four other interventions on scam calls. Between February 2023 and October 2025, those measures resulted in the blocking of over 131 million scam calls. In September of this year alone, over 18 million calls were blocked.

Source: Commission for Communications Regulation

“The challenge is that [scammers] will try and find other ways to contact people,” the spokesman added. “We’re shutting down as many avenues as possible, but you always have to be on your guard.”

ComReg advises saving the contact details of any friends or family members with UK phone numbers, and avoiding answering a call from an unknown number with a +44 prefix.

Apple iPhone users that have updated their devices to the most recent operating system, iOS 26, can avail of a new call screening feature that combats unknown numbers.

If active, call screening will automatically answer calls from unknown numbers and ask the caller, or automated voice as it may be, to state their name and the reason for their call.

Your iPhone will ring and share their response, allowing you to decide whether or not you want to pick up. You can also choose to silence unknown callers altogether and send them straight to voicemail.

Call screening on iPhones can be found by going to Settings, scrolling down to Apps and selecting Phone.

A similar service is available on Google Pixel phones in the settings of the Phone app.