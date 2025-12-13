Europe

US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskiy and European leaders in Berlin for latest Ukraine talks

Witkoff has led negotiations ⁠with Ukraine and Russia regarding ⁠a US peace proposal

US envoy Steve Witkoff will also meet his counterparts ⁠from France, Britain and Germany. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times
Sat Dec 13 2025 - 07:411 MIN READ

US envoy Steve Witkoff and president ‍Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian president ‍Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, a US official briefed on the matter ‌said.

Mr Witkoff will also meet his counterparts ⁠from France, Britain and Germany on Sunday ‌and ​Monday, ‍the official added.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the meeting.

The choice to send ⁠Mr Witkoff, who has led negotiations ⁠with Ukraine and Russia regarding ⁠a US peace proposal, highlights Washington’s growing urgency to bridge remaining ‍gaps with Kyiv over the plan’s terms.

French president Emmanuel Macron, UK prime minister Keir Starmer and German chancellor Friedrich Merz were also expected to attend, the Journal said.

On Thursday, ‌the White ‌House said Mr Trump would only send an official to the meeting if ‌he felt there was enough progress to be ⁠made in peace talks. – Reuters

