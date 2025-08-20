Gardaí investigate alleged fraudulent resale of Electric Picnic tickets

The sun goes down on the last day of Electric Picnic 2024 at Stradbally, Co Laois. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating the alleged fraudulent resale of Electric Picnic tickets reported in recent weeks and are warning people not to trust third-party sales for a sold-out event.

The sold-out Electric Picnic arts and music festival is due to take place in Stradbally, Co Laois, next weekend. .

“It is important that people exert a great degree of caution if attempting to purchase tickets for a sold-out event through any third-party, known or otherwise,” a Garda press officer said.

“Do not trust that the tickets you believe you are purchasing are real. It is likely that they will not materialise and, in fact, do not exist.”

“Please do not send money through any app in advance,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of online fraud is asked to report it to gardaí.