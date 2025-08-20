Derry man handed suspended sentence for ‘rare case of furious driving’ on a bicycle

The judge said the case was rare but equivalent to a case of careless driving. Photograph: Getty

A Derry man who left a pedestrian with a fractured skull when he crashed his bicycle into her was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on Wednesday.

Sentencing Shane Coyle (26) at Bishop Street Crown Court, Judge Neill Rafferty said that, despite a legal career spanning more than three decades, “this is the first time I have encountered the offence of furious driving”.

Although his prison sentence is suspended for two years, Coyle, from Kingsmere Gardens in Derry, remains on remand in custody facing drugs charges.

He was due to have been sentenced on Tuesday but instead, he was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possessing criminal property.

On Wednesday Coyle appeared before the court via video link from HM Prison Maghaberry.

Judge Rafferty said Coyle was charged with “having the charge of a bicycle caused by wilful misconduct bodily harm to be done to” a woman on the Belt Road, Derry, on August 14th, 2023.

The court heard the woman was walking her dog on the footpath when Coyle’s bicycle careened into her from behind.

“She was sent to the ground with great force” and sustained serious injuries, including a blood clot on her brain and a fractured skull, said Judge Rafferty, adding that she had to undergo surgery.

The victim was rendered unconscious but a passing motorist who saw the collision stopped and gave first aid.

While Coyle held the woman’s dog and his friend called for an ambulance, the motorist moved the woman into the recovery position as she was bleeding from her ear, into her mouth.

Coyle was interviewed about the incident and “admitted colliding with her”, the judge said. He entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

The judge said the case was rare but equivalent to a case of careless driving.

Over and above the offending itself, the judge said, he could not identify any aggravating factors, In mitigation, Coyle admitted his guilt, remained at the scene and has shown remorse and insight about the consequences.

Taking all of the circumstances into account, Judge Rafferty said the case warranted a six-month sentence suspended for two years.