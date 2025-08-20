Man charged in connection with bid to kill senior PSNI detective to be released on bail

John Caldwell was shot while coaching a youth football team in Omagh. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man charged in connection with the dissident republican bid to kill a senior PSNI detective is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Liam Robinson (45) is accused of involvement in moving a car used in the attempted murder of John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Prosecutors also claimed he helped recover another vehicle following an earlier failed effort to assassinate the policeman.

Mr Caldwell was shot and seriously wounded in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities in Omagh on February 22nd, 2023.

Two men wearing dark waterproof clothing opened fire on the off-duty officer, who has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds, striking him several times.

The would-be killers made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta, fitted with false number plates and later found burnt out, before switching to another car.

Although the New IRA claimed responsibility for attempting to kill Mr Caldwell, detectives believe other criminal factions joined forces with the terror grouping to target someone regarded as a joint enemy.

Robinson, of Ardstewart in Stewartstown, Co Tyrone, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

In a circumstantial case, Crown counsel claimed he can be linked to two separate incidents where Mr Caldwell was targeted.

The court heard that a previous attempt to kill the policeman three weeks before the shooting failed because he was not at the sports complex.

An Audi A6 car believed to have been part of that unsuccessful operation was later moved by a recovery lorry from a location in Coalisland.

Based on CCTV and telephone evidence, it was claimed that Robinson assisted in moving the vehicle.

He also allegedly transported another suspect from Tyrone to Belfast to collect one of two Ford Fiestas which featured in the later attack on Mr Caldwell.

Counsel claimed Robinson could then be linked to an area at an industrial estate where another “operational vehicle” was set on fire following the shooting.

A further part of the case relates to alleged “walk and talk” meetings to discuss plans with other suspects, the court heard.

Robinson denies any involvement in the events surrounding the murder plot.

Defence lawyers have stressed he is not accused of taking part in the shooting of Mr Caldwell or being in Omagh at the time of the attack.

With other co-accused already released from custody, Madam Justice McBride granted bail on strict conditions.

She prohibited Robinson from contact with any other suspects and directed that a £5,000 cash surety must be lodged.