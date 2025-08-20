Dublin Bus driver beaten with metal object during ‘random’ daylight attack, court hears

Ionut Christian Biraz (39) is charged with assault causing harm to a man on Beresford Place (above) in Dublin city centre. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A Dublin Bus driver was beaten to the back of the head with punches and a metal object during a “random and unprovoked” daylight attack on a street in the capital, a court has heard.

Romanian national Ionut Christian Biraz (39), of no fixed address, arrived in Ireland three months ago.

He was charged with assault causing harm to the 63-year-old driver, who was walking at the time on Beresford Place, near the Custom House, in the city centre. Mr Biraz is also charged with producing a weapon during the incident at about 2pm on Tuesday.

He was refused bail after appearing before Judge Brennan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Garda Katherine Ward cited a flight risk, Mr Biraz’s lack of ties to the State, the seriousness of the case and fears for public safety.

She alleged Mr Biraz used a metal implement and attacked the driver in a random and unprovoked manner. She said the Dublin Bus driver had been walking home after his shift and was “struck in the back of the head with a metal article, 12 inches in length, from behind”.

The contested bail hearing was told that before the victim registered what had occurred, he was punched again to the back of his head from behind, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The court heard several people were on the street at the time, and the officer said it was fortunate that gardaí were in the immediate area.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions must be obtained, and an additional charge could be brought, the court heard. It will be recommended that the case proceed to the Circuit Court, which can impose lengthier sentences.

Garda Ward cited the level of aggression and violence used, adding that gardaí had to use pepper spray to arrest him.

Garda Ward said the driver suffered swelling to his head and neck and significant emotional distress, and was “quite shook up” afterwards. The article used to strike him was seized.

She agreed with defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that Mr Biraz had the presumption of innocence..

In response to the garda’s belief the accused was planning to leave the country, Mr Lysaght said his client has no means after losing his job due to having no PPS number.

Judge Brennan did not accept he was a flight risk, but refused bail on the other grounds.

Mr Biraz, who listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter, was granted legal aid. The judge directed that he should get medical attention in custody. He will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.