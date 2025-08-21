‘Significant decline’ in RSV-related illness in babies after high uptake of jab

Almost 22,500 infants were immunised last year with Nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody, with an uptake rate of approximately 83 per cent overall. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The number of cases of a potentially fatal respiratory infection decreased by about 65 per cent last year following the introduction of a newborn vaccination programme.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious virus that causes coughs and colds.

The main cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in very young children, it often puts significant strain on paediatric hospitals during the winter season.

Last year, for the first time, the Department of Health introduced a new vaccination programme in which babies born between September 2024 and February 2025 were eligible for the jab.

Almost 22,500 infants were immunised last year with Nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody, with an uptake rate of approximately 83 per cent overall.

[ More than 600 people hospitalised with Covid, flu and RSV, says HSEOpens in new window ]

This resulted in an estimated 65 per cent reduction in the number of RSV cases throughout the season when compared to the previous year, the department said.

Nirsevimab starts working as soon as the baby receives the injection and protects against RSV for 150 days, covering the very early period in a baby’s life when most vulnerable to serious RSV-related illness.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill described the data as “compelling”.

“Last winter alone, there was an estimated 57 per cent reduction in emergency department presentations, a 76 per cent reduction in hospitalisations and a 65 per cent reduction in ICU admissions compared to the previous year,” she said.

“This significant decline highlights just how effective the immunisation has been in protecting our youngest and most vulnerable.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill announced an expansion of the scheme this year, with all babies under six months of age from September 1st being eligible for free immunisation at their local clinic.

[ Extending RSV immunisation would come with ‘substantial’ challengesOpens in new window ]

“This is a vital step, as the risk of severe RSV infection is highest in the earliest months of life,” she said.

“I encourage all parents to take up this opportunity to safeguard their child’s health. High uptake not only protects individual families, it also eases pressure on our health service, allowing resources to be directed where they’re needed most.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Prof Ellen Crushell said prevention is “always preferable to treatment”.

“Being able to prevent many babies from serious illness due to RSV is a wonderful step forward in child and population health,” she said.

“Paediatricians have described Nirsevimab as a ‘gamechanger’, reducing the number of illnesses and the severity of cases and reducing the spread of RSV to people who are vulnerable.”

The scheme will be operated by the Health Service Executive (HSE). The Department of Health said further details on how to book appointments at local clinics will be available in the coming days.