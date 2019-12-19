What will €320k buy in Dublin 8 and Co Clare?

COUNTRY

Address 1 Fortlawn, Cappa, Kilrush, Co Clare

Agent Pat Considine Auctioneers

On the outskirts of Kilrush town and 1km from Cappa pier, this house measures 195sq m (2,099sq ft). Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a living room with marble fireplace, a toilet, a utility and an en-suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a bathroom. There are gardens front and back. Views include the Shannon Estuary and Kilrush Marina. BER: C1

Plus Great condition inside, and tastefully decorated

Minus The garden could do with some more shrubs

TOWN

Address 44a Jamestown Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Agent PropertyTeam Patrick Moran

This detached house has an L-shaped open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with double doors to a patio, a utility and a toilet. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms. The house has a drive at the front and patio at the back. BER: A3

Plus Has a good energy rating

Minus Uninspiring design with mean windows and odd angles inside