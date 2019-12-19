What will €320k buy in Dublin 8 and Co Clare?

Town&Country: An Inchicore two-bed or a Kilrush five-bed with Shannon views

Country: 1 Fortlawn, Cappa, Kilrush, Co Clare

Country: 1 Fortlawn, Cappa, Kilrush, Co Clare

 

COUNTRY

Address 1 Fortlawn, Cappa, Kilrush, Co Clare
Agent Pat Considine Auctioneers
On the outskirts of Kilrush town and 1km from Cappa pier, this house measures 195sq m (2,099sq ft). Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a living room with marble fireplace, a toilet, a utility and an en-suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a bathroom. There are gardens front and back. Views include the Shannon Estuary and Kilrush Marina. BER: C1
Plus Great condition inside, and tastefully decorated
Minus The garden could do with some more shrubs

TOWN

Town: 44a Jamestown Avenue, in Inchicore, Dublin 8
Town: 44a Jamestown Avenue, in Inchicore, Dublin 8

Address 44a Jamestown Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Agent PropertyTeam Patrick Moran
This detached house has an L-shaped open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with double doors to a patio, a utility and a toilet. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms. The house has a drive at the front and patio at the back. BER: A3
Plus Has a good energy rating
Minus Uninspiring design with mean windows and odd angles inside

