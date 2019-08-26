What sold for €380k in D12, Dun Laoghaire, North Strand and Tallaght

This budget bought a city cottage in D3 and spacious family homes in the outer suburbs

24 Limekiln Drive, Manor Estate, Dublin 12

24 Limekiln Drive, Manor Estate, Dublin 12
Three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow of around 117sq m, in need of redecoration. Sizeable rear garden, garage and off-street parking.
Asking: €420,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: -10%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

47 Smyth’s Villas, York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
47 Smyth’s Villas, York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom terraced house with 67sq m of livingspace including a good -sized kitchen leading to a paved garden to the rear. Off-street parking for two.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €379,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: DNG

40 The Park, Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24
40 The Park, Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24
Four-bedroom detached in a cul-de-sac with 122sq m of living space in good order, with a conservatory overlooking a large and landscaped back garden.
Asking: €380,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

48 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
48 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
Deceptively spacious two-bedroom mid-terrace cottage of just over 80sq m with the benefit of a good sized sunny back garden complete with workshop.
Asking: €330,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: 15%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

16 Turret Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20
16 Turret Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20
Spacious, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house of around 126sq m, in need of refurbishment but with some vintage features such as fireplaces. Good garden.
Asking: €370,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: 3%
Agent:DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July, August 2019