What sold for €380k in D12, Dun Laoghaire, North Strand and Tallaght

24 Limekiln Drive, Manor Estate, Dublin 12

Three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow of around 117sq m, in need of redecoration. Sizeable rear garden, garage and off-street parking.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: -10%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

47 Smyth’s Villas, York Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom terraced house with 67sq m of livingspace including a good -sized kitchen leading to a paved garden to the rear. Off-street parking for two.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €379,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: DNG

40 The Park, Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24

Four-bedroom detached in a cul-de-sac with 122sq m of living space in good order, with a conservatory overlooking a large and landscaped back garden.

Asking: €380,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

48 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

Deceptively spacious two-bedroom mid-terrace cottage of just over 80sq m with the benefit of a good sized sunny back garden complete with workshop.

Asking: €330,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: 15%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

16 Turret Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20

Spacious, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house of around 126sq m, in need of refurbishment but with some vintage features such as fireplaces. Good garden.

Asking: €370,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: 3%

Agent:DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July, August 2019