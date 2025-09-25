Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Waterford

17 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

€575,000, Mullery O’Gara

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in modern, turnkey condition just a four-minute walk from the redline Luas stop at Fatima. Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), the redbrick home has a small yard to the front and a bright paved courtyard to the rear. It features a dual-aspect living and diningrooms, and a kitchen with a dining area lit by a rooflight to the rear. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and large fully tiled shower room. Ber C3

53A Beaufield Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€675,000, DNG

This two-bedroom home plus studio, extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft), comes to the market with immaculate interiors akin to that of a show house. Beyond a gravelled drive, the home features a wood-panelled entrance hall, a livingroom with built-in joinery and a bright and spacious kitchen/diningroom with modern fittings. Upstairs both bedrooms are double rooms with en suites. The property also contains a studio room with kitchen facilities and an en suite. The long back garden is lawned. Ber A3

107 Maples Road, Wedgewood, Sandyford, Dublin 16

€575,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semidetached home extends to 81sq m (872sq ft) within a residential area on a tree-lined road consisting of two rows of houses, a 10-minute walk from Ballawley Park and playground. With a driveway to the front, inside the ground floor has an open-plan layout with a sittingroom flowing into the dining area and kitchen. The home has two doubles and a single bedroom, and a lawned garden to the rear. Ber D2

9 Rye Water, Millerstown, Co Meath

€585,000, Liam Reilly Auctioneers

This four-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft), comes to the market just outside the town of Kilcock. Situated at the front of the housing development overlooking the green, the interior of the property is modern and airy with a neutral colour palette of beiges and white. The back garden features a large patio and small area of lawn. The energy-efficient home features solar panels. Ber A3

10 Gort Na Heornan, Ring, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

€495,000, Liberty Blue

This four-bedroom detached home is located in a housing development by the sea and a 10-minute drive from Dungarvan. It is a bright and spacious home, extending to 247sq m (2,659sq ft). The property features a glazed sunroom to the rear looking out to the big back garden, which has been paved for low maintenance, while retaining a spacious lawned area. The property is in the Waterford Gaeltacht so would suit those wishing to immerse themselves in the country’s native language. Ber C1