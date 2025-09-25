Business

Pepco Group’s revenue boosted by growth at core brand

Revenue rises almost 9 per cent

A Dealz store in Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 08:22

Dealz owner Pepco Group on Thursday reported higher year-to-date revenue helped by store expansion and like-for-like growth at its core Pepco brand.

The European discount retailer said its revenue for the 51 weeks to September 21st was up 8.8 per cent on a constant currency basis, with Pepco’s like-for-like (LFL) sales growing 2.7 per cent.

For its full 2025 fiscal year, the group reiterated its guidance for revenue to exceed €4.5 billion and said that underlying core profit growth would be towards the top-end of its high single-digit range guidance.

The group, which sold its Poundland business in June, also said it would launch a second €50 million share buyback tranche in October, after it completed the first €50 million tranche in August.

“A renewed focus on our price leadership position and product offer is resonating with customers and leading to increasing momentum in like-for-like revenue growth,” chief executive Stephan Borchert said in a statement.

Pepco’s LFL revenue rose 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter to date, which Borchert said was its best quarterly performance for two and a half years. - Reuters

