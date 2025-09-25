Ladies Gaelic Football Association chief executive Helen O’Rourke to step down

Helen O’Rourke is to step down as the LGFA chief executive. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Helen O’Rourke has confirmed she will step down as chief executive officer of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the end of the year.

O’Rourke has been in the role since September 1997 and is the longest-serving CEO in Irish sport. She also held the position of LGFA president from 1994 to 1997.

The Dublin native was seen as a central figure in the ongoing amalgamation negotiations between the LGFA, GAA and Camogie Association.

O’Rourke stated: “I have had the great honour to lead this wonderful association as CEO over the past 28 years and watched it grow into the strong, vibrant, progressive association it is today with the help of the amazing officers, volunteers and staff we have throughout the country and internationally.

“The time is now right for me to retire from the position but the LGFA will continue to remain close to my heart and I will endeavour to remain involved in some capacity.”

O’Rourke has overseen unprecedented growth in the women’s game during her time at the helm. The 2019 All-Ireland finals attracted a record 56,114 spectators – a figure unimaginable just years earlier.

LGFA president Trina Murray added: “I have had the privilege of knowing Helen for many years and working alongside her closely in more recent times.

“As president of our association, I wish to pay tribute to Helen and acknowledge her incredible service to the LGFA and indeed Irish sport for over 30 years in leading roles. Helen will be sorely missed but we will continue to work together on the Steering Group on Integration, and also on LGFA Management, and her input will remain vital on those groups and on other matters.”