Four prime sites from Dublin 4 to Enniskerry for sale with combined guide of €24.8m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing for both the owner-occupier and rental markets in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area are expected to run the rule over a selection of four prime sites being offered to the market by agent Savills. Located in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, Citywest, Dublin 24, Kinsealy, Co Dublin, and Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, the lands carry a combined guide price of €24.8 million.

The first property being offered for sale is Jefferson House in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Located on a landmark 0.11-hectare (0.27-acre) site at the junction of Eglinton Road and Donnybrook Road, the former Smurfit office block, which dates from the 1980s, comes on to the market at a guide price of €10 million with full planning permission for a bespoke scheme of 20 “very large” 186sq m (2,000sq ft) apartments. The site is being sold on behalf of Silver Bloom, a consortium of investors led by Hong Kong-based businessman Fergus Lynch.

Designed by OMS Architects, the approved 12-storey Jefferson House scheme is aimed towards the top end or “super-prime” portion of the owner-occupier market and features large winter gardens, roof gardens, high ceilings and flexible internal layouts customised to meet the individual requirements of its residents. OMS, which joined forces in 2023 with Carew Kelly Architects to form CK_OMS, designed each unit to be dual-, triple- or quadruple-aspect to maximise the sunlight and views available for occupiers.

The luxury apartment scheme approved for the site of Jefferson House in Donnybrook, Dublin 4

The second property for sale is a 22.46-hectare (55.5-acre) residential development site located 1km from Enniskerry village in Co Wicklow.

The Kilgarron Hill site, as it is known, is guiding at a price of €13 million, and is being sold on the instruction of Declan McDonald of PwC, in his capacity as receiver for Bluetone Properties Ltd. The subject site has a “strong planning precedent” for more than 300 homes across a number of planning applications, according to the selling agent, and is one of the largest development opportunities to come to the market in the Greater Dublin Area in recent years.

An aerial view of the Kilgarron Hill lands on the outskirts of Enniskerry village, Co Wicklow

The third property is guiding at a price of €1 million and comprises a ready-to-go residential site of 0.22 hectares (0.54 acres) with full planning permission for 12 homes, a creche and a coffee kiosk. Situated on Citywest Village Avenue in Citywest, Dublin 24, the site, which is being sold on behalf of listed housebuilder Glenveagh, is well connected thanks to its proximity to the Luas red line.

An aerial view of the site on Citywest Village Avenue, Citywest, Dublin 24

The fourth and final property comprises a 4.65-hectare (11.5-acre) site on Baskin Lane, in the north Dublin suburb of Kinsealy. Guiding at a price of €800,000, the site is a greenfield landholding zoned “GB” (green belt) under the Fingal Development Plan. The site, which is being sold on behalf of a private owner, supports a variety of uses including agriculture, equestrian and recreational activities, and has longer-term potential for rezoning, according to the selling agent.

An aerial view of the lands at Baskin Lane, Kinsealy, Co Dublin

John Swarbrigg of Savills says: “From prime residential-led sites with full planning permission to large-scale landholdings with long-term potential, each of these properties offers an excellent opportunity for developers, investors and landowners alike.”