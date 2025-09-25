Residential

New homes: Your guide to developments on the market across the country

Newly built homes now for sale or coming soon to the market

Two and three-bed homes are coming on the market at Robinrath in Navan, Co Meath starting from €305,000.
Jessica Doyle
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 05:00

Dublin

Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin: One-, two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €345,000-€525,000.

Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €380,000-€545,000.

Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin: Two- and four-bed homes available, with three-beds launching in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €390,000-€550,000.

Glencairn Gate Apartments, Dublin 18: One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €420,000.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin: Two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €445,000-€540,000.

New Homes Dublin Aderrig, Adamstown
Millers Glen, Oldtown, Swords, Co Dublin: Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €485,000-€600,000.

Ashcourt at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin: One-bed apartment available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €495,000.

Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin: Two-, three- and four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €500,000, three-beds from €575,000, four-beds from €635,000.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Clondalkin, Dublin 22: Four-bed houses set to launch soon. Agent: DNG. Price: from €515,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4: One- and two-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €515,000-€1.3m.

Citywest Park, Dublin 24: Three-bed houses set to launch in the future. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €520,000-€570,000.

Orby Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €525,000-€600,000.

Danehill Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Two and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €525,000-€645,000.

Beechwood, Hansfield, Dublin 15: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €532,500-€600,000.

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin: One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €535,000-€995,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €545,000.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co. Dublin: Three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €550,000.

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €550,000, four-beds from €680,000.

Abbey Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €590,000-€725,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin: Two-bed apartments and one four-bed house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €600,000.

The Gardens at Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4: One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Stanleys. Price: from €595,000.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4: One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €640,000-€1.65m.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18: Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Price: from €675,000

Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin: One-, two- and three-bed apartments set to launch later this year. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €675,000-€2.25m.

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin: Three- and four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills. Price range: €695,000-€825,000.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €730,000.

Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €750,000-€900,000.

Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Dublin 18: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: three beds from €755,000 and four-beds from €855,000.

Grange Oaks three-bedroom
Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18: Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €795,000-€925,000. (Prices not yet set for two-beds.)

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2: Two-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €850,000-€1.25m.

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin: Four- and five-bed homes available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €925,000-€975,000.

Towerview Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11: One five-bed house available. Agent: DNG. Price: €950,000.

The Stables, Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin: Five two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €950,000-€1.25m.

St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin: Two- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €975,000-€2.4m.

Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16: Four-bed homes available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €1.05m-€1.45m.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.2m.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin: One three-bed apartment available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.4m.

Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin: Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €1.775m.

Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin: Three-bed penthouse apartment available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and O’Farrell Cleere. Price: €1.95m.

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Dublin 4: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €2.5m.

South Coast at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin: Three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Woodbrook Point at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin: One- and two-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6: Three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Haleys Hill, Kinsealy, Co Dublin: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes to launch in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Fernhill Gate, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18: One-, two- and three-bed apartments available in October. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

55-71 Phoenix Park Avenue, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €895,000.

Bridgemont, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Three- and four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4: One-, two- and three-bed apartments set to launch in 2026. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Swiftbanks (Affordable Housing Scheme), Citywest, Dublin 24: Three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18: Apartments set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Park West Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12: Apartments set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24: Apartments set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Tullyvale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18: Three- and four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall.

Montpellier (Affordable Housing Scheme), Stoneybatter, Dublin 7: One- and two-bed apartments set to launch in December. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Church Fields (Affordable Housing Scheme), Mulhuddart, Dublin 15: Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Baggotrath Gardens, Newbridge Avenue, Dublin 4: Two- and three-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mountgorry Oaks, Swords, Co. Dublin: Four-bed detached houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Garville Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6: Two three-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Lisney.

40 Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: Luxury apartments set to launch later this year. Agent: Lisney.

Meadow View, Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18: One-, two- and three-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: Savills.

Shanganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18: Four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin: Three- and four-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes launching later this year. Agent: Savills.

Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18: Two- and three-bed homes launching later this year. Agent: Savills.

Rockville Manor, Cabinteely, Dublin 18: One-, two- and three-bed homes set to launch later this year. Joint agent: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Fenwood Park, Adamstown, Co Dublin: Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: Savills.

Rathborne Crossing, Dublin 15: Two- and three-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: Savills.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes launching in the future. Agent: Savills.

Lightburne, Murphys Way, Dublin 18: One-, two- and three-bed apartments set to launch in 2026. Agent: Savills.

Glenville Gardens, Fosters Avenue, Co Dublin: One-, two- and three-bed apartments set to launch in 2026. Agent: Savills.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18: Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: DNG.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24: Three-bed houses available. Agent: DNG.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22: Three- and four-bed houses set to launch soon. Agent: DNG. Price range: €480,000-€545,000.

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5: Two- and three-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: DNG.

Ballawley Lodge, Dundrum, Dublin 16: Three-bed plus study houses set to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed homes set to launch in 2026. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Kildare

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes selling off plans. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €299,000.

Magee Quarter, Kildare Town, Co Kildare: One-, two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €315,000-€535,000.

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €340,000.

Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare: One-, two- and three-bed homes selling off plans. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €350,000.

Cearbhall Court, Naas, Co Kildare: One-, two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €365,000-€535,000.

Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare: Two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €390,000.

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare: Two-, three-and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Coonan Property. Price: three-beds from €390,000, four-beds from €450,000.

Harpur Lane development by Cairn Homes
Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €395,000-€640,000.

Ard Na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare: Two- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €400,00-€520,000.

Racecourse Gate, Naas, Co Kildare: Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €420,000.

Tubberleigh, Kildangan, Co Kildare: Three-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €430,000.

Grattan Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €450,000.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €455,000, four-beds from €525,000.

Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare, Co Kildare: Three- and four-bed homes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty. Price range: €500,000-€650,000.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Meath: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €520,000.

Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare: Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Barracksfield West (Affordable Housing Scheme), Naas, Co Kildare: Apartments, duplexes and houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Lisney.

Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare: Apartments set to launch in the future. Agent: Coonan Property.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Coonan Property.

Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare: One-, two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Coonan Property.

Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare: Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Wicklow

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow: Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €430,000, three-beds from €475,000.

Lorrin Lodges, Rathnew, Co Wicklow: Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dwella. Price range: €460,000-€580,000.

Mariner's Point, Wicklow
Mariners Point, Wicklow Town: Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Property. Price: from €535,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow: One two-bed and one three-bed penthouse apartment available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €650,000.

Silvervale, Cookestown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow: Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €775,000-€1.375m.

Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.35m.

Pinehurst, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow: Detached five-beds set to launch later this year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €1.675m.

Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow: Three-, four- and five-bed houses launching later this year. Agent: Savills.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow: Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch in October. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow: Two- and three-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow: Four- and five-bed houses set to launch in 2026. Agent: DNG.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry Co Wicklow: Three-, four- and five-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Meath

Robinrath, Navan, Co Meath: Two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: T&J Gavigan and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €305,000-€440,000.

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath: Two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €335,000-€440,000.

Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath: Two-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €380,000-€400,000.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €445,000.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin
The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath: Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price range: from €458,000-€540,000.

Millerstown, outside Kilcock (Co Kildare), Co Meath: Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €480,000.

Kilcarn Woods, Navan, Co Meath: Four-bed houses available. Agent: T&J Gavigan and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €525,000.

Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath: Three- and five-bed houses available in October. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property.

Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath: Two-, three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Coonan Property.

Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath: Two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Coonan Property.

Loughmore Woods, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath: Three- and five-bed homes set to launch later this year. Agent: Coonan Property.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath: Three-bed houses set to launch in the future. Agent: Knight Frank.

Cork

Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork City: Studio and one-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €233,000.

Longview, Ballyvolane, Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €335,000.

Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €335,000.

Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €335,000.

The View (Croí Conaithe scheme), Castletreasure, Cork: One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €260,000 and two-beds from €340,000.

Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €415,000.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork: One four-bed house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €422,500.

Rock Gate, Midleton, Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €430,000.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €440,000.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork City: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €460,000.

Heathfield, Ballincollig, Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €475,000.

Carleton, Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €475,000.

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €490,000.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes to launch in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €495,000.

Show homes at Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork
Bayly, Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €500,000 and four-beds from €575,000.

Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork: One-, two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €575,000.

Altus, Sundays Well, Cork City: Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: €640,000.

Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork City: Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €980,000.

Glenbride, Kilnap, Cork City: Two and three-bed houses set to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork: Three- and four-bed homes launching in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork City: Two- and three-bed homes launching in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Ballycannon Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork City: Two-, three and four-bed homes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Garden View, Blackrock Villas, Cork City: One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Park Laurence, Kinsale, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes to launch in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rahan View, Mallow, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes to launch in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

The Orchard, Rochestown Road, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes to launch in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork: Two-, three- and four-bed homes to launch in autumn. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Galway

Cnocán na Craoibhe, Clybaun Road, Galway City: One-, two- and three-bed homes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: Two-beds from €400,000.

Garrán Choill Darach, Oranmore, Co Galway: Three-bed homes set to launch in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €489,500-€499,500.

Cnoc an Chaisleain, Oranmore, Co Galway: Two-, three and four-bed homes set to launch in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Nationwide

Gort Mell, Drogheda, Co Louth: Two-, three- and four-bed homes available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €355,000-€495,000.

Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €365,000-€575,000.

Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath: Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €385,000, four-beds from €450,000.

Scotts Avenue, Tullamore, Co Offaly: Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers. Price range: €395,000-€430,000.

Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth
Beaulieu Banks, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lydon Farrell Property. Price: from €400,000.

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth: Three- and four-bed homes set to launch later this year. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Price: from €405,000.

An Lochán, Portlaoise, Co Laois: Three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €430,000.

Ballinderry Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath: Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Egan Auctioneers. Price: from €445,000.

Fermoyle Manor, Gorey, Co Wexford: Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €685,000.

Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath: Two-, three and four-bed homes launching in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Churchfields, Clonattin, Gorey, Co Wexford: Three- and four-bed homes set to launch in the future. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny: Two-, three- and four-bed houses launching in 2026. Joint agents: Savills and Donohoe Town & Country.

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick: Three- and four-bed homes set to launch in the future. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

