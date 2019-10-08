Michelin guide 2020: Full list of Irish restaurants and what the judges said

Five restaurants in Ireland – two in Dublin and and one each in Cork, Limerick and Belfast – have been added to the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, which was launched at an awards ceremony in London on Monday evening.

Aimsir, the restaurant at Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare run by head chef Jordan Bailey and his wife, Majken Bech-Bailey, was the big winner: 4½ months after it opened it is now a two-star restaurant.

The Greenhouse, in Dublin city centre, finally got its hands on a long-overdue extra star, joining Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud as the capital’s only two-star restaurants.

The latest additions brings to 21 the number of Michelin-starred restaurants on the island of Ireland.

Here is the full list and what Michelin said about each one.

Aimsir ★★

Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare

At this elegant restaurant, head chef Jordan Bailey brings together overwhelming passion, a great understanding of flavours and supreme craftsmanship, resulting in superbly balanced, original dishes with real depth of flavour. The 18+ labour-intensive courses are all very different.

Aimsir Restaurant, Cliff at Lyons Estate. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Greenhouse ★★

Dawson Street, Dublin 2

The Greenhouse is a chic, intimate restaurant that has steadily evolved over the years. The staff are personable and the atmosphere is refreshingly relaxed. Accomplished, classically based cooking has stimulating flavour combinations, creative elements and plenty of personality.

The Greenhouse, Dawson Street, Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud ★★

21 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2

A truly sumptuous restaurant in an elegant Georgian house; the eponymous owner has run it for many years. Accomplished, original cooking uses luxurious ingredients and mixes classical French cooking with modern techniques. Dishes are well-crafted and visually stunning with a superb balance of textures and flavours.

The Oak Room ★

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Named after the wood-panelling commissioned by architect Augustus Pugin, this hotel dining room exhibits all the comfort and grandeur one would expect. Assured, understated cooking showcases top ingredients from artisan producers and flavours are complex. For garden views ask to sit in the glassed-in terrace.

Campagne ★

5 The Arches, Gashouse Lane, Kilkenny

A chic, relaxed restaurant with smart booths and contemporary local art, hidden near the railway arches, away from the city centre. Modern cooking has a classic base, and familiar combinations are delivered with an assured touch. The early bird menu is a steal and service is friendly and efficient.

Lady Helen ★

Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Sited within an impressive Georgian house is this grand, luxurious restaurant which looks out over the estate and the River Nore. Boldly flavoured, visually impressive dishes are precisely prepared and ingredients come from the estate, the county and the coast; for the full experience go for the tasting menu.

Variety Jones ★

78 Thomas Street, Dublin

This tiny restaurant has a long, narrow room with a funky, modern style and a cool, laid-back atmosphere. Charming chef-owner Keelan Higgs works calmly in the open kitchen, preparing highly original, refined yet unfussy dishes which burst with freshness and flavour; many are cooked over the open fire.

Variety Jones, Thomas St, Dublin. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Bastion ★

Market Street, Kinsale, Co Cork

Bastion is an intimate wine bar cum bistro run by keen young couple, Paul and Helen. Skilfully prepared, exacting dishes take on a modern style and often exhibit a playful, innovative element, while at the same time showing depth in their flavours and textures. Local seafood is a highlight.

The Muddlers Club ★

1 Warehouse Lane, Belfast

Hidden away in the Cathedral Quarter is this modern, industrial-style restaurant named after a 200 year old secret society; the enthusiasm of the team who run it is palpable. Cooking is modern and the philosophy is to source top ingredients, prepare them well, and not overcomplicate things.

The Muddlers Club, Belfast. Photograph: Elaine Hill

Liath ★

Blackrock Market, 19a Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin

A chic restaurant in a bohemian suburban market. Lunch sees a fixed price menu where each course relates to one of the five senses, but the set multi-course dinner menu is the highlight. Intensely flavoured, well-judged dishes draw on natural flavours and are full of contrasting colours, textures and tastes.

Liath, Blackrock Market. Photograph: Alan Betson

L’Ecrivain ★

109a Lower Baggot Street, Dublin

A well-regarded restaurant with an attractive terrace, a glitzy bar and a private dining room which screens live kitchen action. The refined, balanced menu has a classical foundation whilst also displaying touches of modernity; the ingredients used are superlative. Service is structured yet has personality.

Chapter One ★

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin

Good old-fashioned hospitality meets with modern Irish cooking in this stylish basement restaurant beneath the Writers Museum. The series of interconnecting rooms have an understated elegance and striking bespoke art hangs on the walls. Boldly flavoured dishes showcase produce from local artisan producers.

House at Cliff House ★

Middle Road, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Full length windows give every table an impressive coastal view at this smart hotel restaurant. Concise menus showcase local and garden produce and cooking is complex – a host of ingredients are used for each course. Creative dishes combine a good range of flavours and textures and presentation is unique.

Ichigo Ichie ★

5 Fenns Quay, Sheares Street, Cork

This authentic restaurant has dark, moody décor and something of an industrial feel. The interesting omakase menu changes every weeks and cleverly mixes long-standing Japanese techniques with local ingredients and modern touches. A lucky few get seats at the counter to watch the Sushi Master’s deft preparation.

Ichigo Ichie, Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Restaurant Chestnut ★

Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Locally-born Rob and his partner Elaine have transformed this old pub into a sweet, intimate restaurant with an elegant style and a relaxed feel. He has a great understanding of textures and flavours and dishes are understated with a focus on pure, natural flavours and regional produce.

Mews ★

Baltimore, Co Cork

Mews is a cosy, intimate kind of place. County Cork boasts a wealth of top quality produce and the chef uses it to full effect. Fish is from the adjacent harbour and meat from the surrounding area. The appealing modern tasting menu is well-balanced and local herbs and seaweeds are a feature.

Wild Honey Inn ★

Kincora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

This personally run inn started life as an 1860s hotel, so it may not look much like a pub, but once inside it’s warm, cosy and full of pubby character. Two weekly changing fixed price menus have a classical French base and showcase the county’s produce in neat, confidently prepared dishes which are packed with flavour. Comfy bedrooms have a fittingly traditional feel.

Aniar ★

53 Lower Dominick Street, Galway

Both the décor and the cooking here have a back-to-nature ethos. Aniar means ‘From the West’ and this is where most produce comes from – the multi-course set menus only confirmed once the day’s ingredients have arrived. Contrasts in texture and temperature play their part in delicate, Scandic-style dishes.

Owners JP McMahon and Drigín Gaffey with their daughters at Aniar Restaurant, Galway. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Loam ★

Geata na Cathrach, Fairgreen Road, Galway

A large basement with industrial styling; the focus here is on the quality of the ingredients, which grow in the fertile local loam. The talented chef understands his craft and produces modern, understated dishes with pure flavours. Choose from the 2-3 course midweek menu or the 7-9 course tasting menu.

Ox ★

1 Oxford Street, Belfast

Top quality seasonal produce guides the menus at this Scandic-style restaurant, where a mix of constantly evolving fixed price and surprise selections draw from a base of around 30 ingredients. Skilfully prepared dishes are modern and sophisticated. Arrive early for an aperitif in their next door Wine Cave.

Eipic ★

28-40 Howard Street, Belfast

An elegant, intimate restaurant featuring a glass-fronted wine room and a smart champagne bar. Top quality local and foraged ingredients feature on modern seasonal menus and combinations are original and creative. Clearly defined flavours are enhanced by original wine pairings by the glass or shot.

BIB GOURMAND 2020 RESTAURANTS IN IRELAND

New

Uno Mas 6 Aungier Street, Dublin

90 Terenure Rd Dublin

Balloo House 1 Comber Rd, Killinchy, Newtownards, Co Down

Land To Sea Main St, Dingle, Co Kerry

Thyme Custume Pl, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Retained

1826 Main St, Adare, Co Limerick

Aldridge Lodge Duncannon, New Ross, Co Wexford

Bastion Market St, Kinsale, Co Cork

Browne’s Market Sq, Tuam, Co Galway

Clanbrassil House 6 Clanbrassil St, D8

Clenaghan’s 48 Soldierstown Rd, Craigavon, Co Armagh

Courthouse 1 Monaghan St, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

Deane’s at Queens 1 College Gardens, Belfast

Dillon’s Mill St, Timoleague, Co Cork

Giovannelli Lwr Bridge St, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Home 22 Wellington Pl, Belfast

Kai 22 Sea Road, Galway

Morrissey’s Main St, Doonbeg, Co Clare

Noble 27A Church Rd, Holywood, Co Down

Pichet 14-15 Trinity St, D2

Pigeon House 11B Vernon Ave, Clontarf, D3

Richmond 43 Richmond St Sth, D2

Sha-Roe Bistro Main St, Clonegall, Co Carlow

Tartare 56 Dominick St Lr, Galway

The Chart House The Mall, Dingle, Co Kerry

Two Cooks 5 Canal View, Sallins, Co Kildare

Wine & Brine 59 Main St, Moira, Craigavon, Co Armagh