This week we are back on the barbecue, using up cost-effective minced meat to produce two quick and delicious dinners. While there are many recipes for koftas and burgers on the market, elements such as pickled red onion and burger sauce will really elevate your home cooking. Flavour is often found in the less fashionable ingredients.

The word koftas, from Persian culture, translates as “to grind”. I’ve taken inspiration here from acclaimed Turkish chef Ahmet Dede of Dede restaurant in Baltimore, Co Cork, whom I’ve long admired for his talent, work ethic and ability to make complex food look incredibly simple to prepare while making it taste incredibly complex. It’s quite the skill. His staff food is legendary and I’ve no doubt these have appeared a few times.

The key is an even split of lamb and pork mince; the lamb is packed with flavour while the fat content of the pork mince prevents them from drying out. Toast your spices to reactivate them before blending it all together. Try not to overwork the meat when mixing – it should be ground and tender when you cut into it. Remember, we don’t want meat paste.

Pickled red onion is another go-to in my house during the summer. It can be made in a large batch and kept in the fridge, adding vibrancy and colour to so many dishes. In fact, the same recipe can be applied to loads of different vegetables that are sliced thinly. By pickling, you are also adding shelf life and saving on waste, as well as adding flavour options.

The second recipe is a classic smash burger, where the meat patty is pressed into the grill or grate to encourage browning and crisping of the edges. Note the specific cuts of meat for the mince. You can ask your butcher to do this for you. Going the extra mile will repay you handsomely in flavour – all you need to do is add some salt and pepper. Like the kofta, the aim is to avoid overworking the meat so it doesn’t turn into paste. The real magic lies in the sauce. The addition of chopped capers, gherkins and dill will remind you of a very famous burger from a notable fast-food chain. This is delicious; once you try it, you’ll never go back. Now, all we need is proper sunshine.