Witnesses sought after motorcyclist dies following collision in Co Dublin

Man in 60s pronounced dead in hospital following crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer

Gardaí have asked anyone with information or camera footage of the area around the time of the crash to contact them.
Sat Jul 12 2025 - 16:50

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Collinstown, Co Dublin that left a motorcyclist with fatal injuries.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer occurred on the Old Airport Road at about 10.50am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a technical examination and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information or camera footage of the area around the time of the crash to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

