Ireland’s Greenest Places 2025 competition: 40 shades of green initiatives

It’s fair to say that 20 years ago, doing your bit for your local environment amounted to beautifying neighbourhoods; planting flowers – probably exotic species rather than wild natives – tidying up public spaces and planting the odd tree, mostly cosmetic purposes.

Looking at entries to Ireland’s Greenest Place competition, environmental transformation has taken root in communities ranging from the most deprived – and least green – urban spaces to remote locations such as offshore islands and rural areas with dispersed populations.

The key is sustained volunteerism, small armies of people often delivering multilayered initiatives. Sometimes it is a handful of people overseeing a single project with impact, or an inspired individual seeking a better way.

Any notion that there is a common characteristic in these environmental helpers is dispelled by Olga Tiernan, who nominated Pearse Park Community Garden in Crumlin, Dublin, “an area not well known for tree-lined streets or leafy enclaves”.

“Currently in full bloom, it is intoxicating, massaging your skin from the moment you enter the gate, asking you to lay rest to the chattering in your mind and leave the self-centred bullsh*t outside,” says Tiernan.

“On any given Saturday, you might find an 84-year-old grandmother who can dig better holes in the ground than most of the men in their 40s, or a 72-year-old recent retiree who brings apple tart ... This is not a community of ‘like-minded people’ – what does that even mean? No, this is very much a hot mess of every type of wayward, lost, bored, curious, passionate, young, old, irritable, cynical, hardworking, complicated gorgeous flood of people.”

Ireland has an ambitious goal of planting 8,000 hectares of new forest annually, yet the amount totalled just 1,573 hectares in 2024. It is a big factor in land being a source of carbon, rather than capturing it with the right species in the correct places, while enhancing biodiversity and nature-based flood protection.

The extent to which tree planting is being ratcheted up at community level, reflected in entries, is cause for optimism. It is typified in Waterford Trees for Life project. The brainchild of the local Lions Club and backed by local businesses, this has prompted the planting of 4,000 native trees including orchards, a sensory garden and “pocket forests”.

Many widely different groups supported the initiative, from local residents associations to Comeragh Mountaineering Club, which planted trees along Waterford Greenway. It was a similar motivation that led Ronan MacSweeney to acquire seven acres outside Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, in an effort to accelerate rewilding where once a Christmas tree farm was located.

Charliewood: 'We built a massive pond using a land drain for water a source and created a dolmen on an island,' says Ronan MacSweeney

Charliewood, named after his son, “is a bold move towards sustainability”, he says, as 3,000 native trees will be planted this year with the creation of five “Miyawaki forests”.

“This method of afforestation, which focuses on dense planting of native trees, exemplifies the numerous benefits that can be reaped quickly, within a lifetime, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations,” he says.

Farmer Ray Lynch from Ballinguille-Cookstown, between Ballincollig and Macroom in Co Cork, wanted to change his way of farming to benefit biodiversity and improve water quality, especially given his proximity to a river, a tributary of the Bride that feeds into the Lee. It led to the Ochaul River Project and a realisation that native trees had to play a role.

With help from his family and the 100 Million Trees project, native trees were planted along the river bank, which has become a rich wildlife corridor. The 100 Million Trees initiative is a not-for-profit run by siblings Richard, David and Tina Mulcahy. It aims to plant 100 million native Irish trees across the island of Ireland over the next decade. It is championing the Miyawaki method too.

There is a palpable sense of all this being done for future generations, which pupils at Gaelscoil Raifteirí in Castlebar, Co Mayo, an entrant in the greenest community category, say is a must.

Submitted by múinteoir Michelle Uí Charraig on behalf of Rang 5, they outline their love of growing plants and vegetables “in their garden and geodome, and learning to work with nature and encourage biodiversity”.

They grow plants and sell them to the community, using the money to restart the process every September. Classmates Tríona (11), Maggie (12) and Finn (12) note: “We are the future. In a few years’ time, us kids will be adults, and we need to know not just how to grow food but how to live sustainably. No one knows how the future will be, and we need to be able to gather our resources and use what is available to us. It’s important that we keep our environment clean for the future.”

Two other trends stand out; the ability of large urban places to achieve collective action, and the absence of complacency in places of great natural beauty or long-established heritage.

In the former category are Skerries in north Co Dublin and Kinsale in Co Cork; in the latter, Killarney, Co Kerry, and Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Sustainable Skerries aims to make the town “resilient, regenerative, and a great place to live – now and for future generations”, says Katie Lattimore. “We’re active in biodiversity, water management, sustainable energy and transport, waste reduction and raising awareness.”

This is made possible by collaboration with local groups and Fingal County Council, and by staging events that build public engagement.

The Skerries Eco Town booklet shares local stories and tips for sustainable living; initiatives such as a beach toy library and urban forest school summer camp for children add fun. Proximity to the sea means they monitor and maintain that environment in many ways.

Kinsale is no newcomer to sustainability. With 20 years’ work under its belt, it has the hallmarks of an environmental trailblazer. Through Transition Town Kinsale, a voluntary community initiative is striving to transition from dependency on fossil fuels to a low-carbon future. “Our vision is [for] a resilient, self-reliant and sustainable town,” says Elizabeth Creed.

In 2005 Rob Hopkins, a teacher of permaculture at Kinsale Further Education College, produced an action plan with his students, exploring ways to prepare for peak oil.

One of them, Louise Rooney, developed the transition towns concept, culminating in the historic decision by Kinsale Town Council to adopt the plan. It has broadened its agenda since, “working with others towards a vision of an inclusive, thriving ‘low carbon’ community”, Creed adds.

Projects range across local food: energy, zero-waste, nature loss and transport including a solar-panel bulk-buying scheme (involving 40-plus homes), skill-sharing, a repair cafe and Kinsale Loves Bikes. There is a high level of participation in local schools – a sustainability chaplain has been appointed in the community school.

Killarney shows how natural beauty and community-driven sustainability can go hand in hand, says Bridget O’Keefe.

It has the backing of many voluntary organisations, which also help stage events such as the Wander Wild Festival, which fosters deeper connection to nature “through mindful outdoor adventure”.

But challenges arise because of its location. On its doorstep is Killarney National Park, a 25,000-acre Unesco biosphere reserve of ancient woodlands, lakes and rugged mountains, one of Ireland’s most sensitive ecosystems. It is one of Ireland’s most-visited places.

Through Killarney Sustainable Vision 2030, it is building resilience and delivering eco-friendly tourism, biodiversity protection and transitioning to renewable energy, she says. Killarney became the first town in Ireland to eliminate single-use takeaway coffee cups – preventing more than 1.5 million cups from reaching landfill.

“Through education, innovation and collective action, Killarney has nurtured a culture of environmental pride that is both inspiring and impactful,” says O’Keefe.

Abbeyleix is a beacon of good urban planning dating from the 19th century. Like many towns it has wrestled with decline. But a mission of maintaining its physical character and ensuring “a fully inclusive and sustainable future” is taking root, says Robbie Quinn.

The community in all its guises wants to play “a leading role in showcasing how rural-based communities can navigate the transition to the new green and sustainable economy”, he adds. Core priorities are in biodiversity; climate and energy, creating “a smart village” embracing active travel and public realm work.

This has delivered an impressive range of environmental initiatives with lasting impact. Nearly 20,000 trees have been planted, including a NeighbourWood and 35 mini-orchards – enhancing biodiversity, capturing carbon and enriching public spaces.

A dedicated tree plan was developed in partnership with UCD, alongside a citizen science and tree-recording project, which “empowers residents to monitor and care for the town’s tree canopy”.

Much of the midlands is pivoting to restoring vast tracts of bogland as the era of peat extraction has ended. The 500-acre Abbeyleix bog “is a model of ecological rehabilitation, with active rewetting, habitat monitoring and community involvement”.

What sets Abbeyleix apart is its inclusive, bottom-up approach, says Quinn. “This is a town where nature restoration, clean energy and community wellbeing are woven together – demonstrating how a rural place can lead on climate action and inspire others to do the same.”

Glangevlin in west Co Cavan. Photograph: Eamon Fitzsimons

Glangevlin in west Co Cavan represents “a truly unique green way of life, both in its physical environment and in its values”, says Eamon Fitzsimons.

Locals embrace low-impact agriculture and peatland conservation. They promote renewable energy, reinforced by traditional building techniques using local materials. “These efforts directly contribute to carbon reduction, flood mitigation and protection of vulnerable native Irish species,” he says. “[This] is a model of rural resilience and regeneration that goes beyond individual action.”

Ambition stands out: “This deep sense of community connection to nature creates not just environmental impact but also social renewal,” says Fitzsimons. Glangevlin demonstrates how a small, rural place can offer big lessons in how to live in harmony with our surroundings, proving that a greener world is possible when people and place come together with care, vision, and determination. It is not only surviving. We are quietly leading the way.”

It is a compelling and often understated strategy deployed throughout the island of Ireland.

