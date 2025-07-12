GAA live updates: Kildare and Limerick contest Tailteann Cup final, Kerry meet Tyrone in All-Ireland semi-final

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm

Tailteann Cup final: Kildare v Limerick, Croke Park, 2.30pm

Kildare v Limerick are first up. Here are the teams named during the week. No word of any changes yet anyway.

Kildare: Cian Burke; Harry O’Neill, Ryan Burke, Brian Byrne; Tommy Gill, David Hyland, James McGrath; Kevin Feely, Brendan Gibbons; Colm Dalton, Alex Beirne, Callum Bolton; Ryan Sinkey, Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn.

Subs: Didier Cordonnier, Jack McKevitt, Mark Dempsey, Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Aaron Masterson, Rian Teahan, Darragh Swords, Brian McLoughlin, Niall Kelly, Eoin Cully.

Limerick: Josh Ryan; Jason Hassett, Darren O’Doherty, Mark McCarthy; Killian Ryan, Iain Corbett, Tony McCarthy; Tommie Childs, Darragh O’Hagan; Paul Maher, Cillian Fahy, Danny Neville; Emmet Rigter, James Naughton, Peter Nash.

Subs: Jeffrey Alfred, Cormac Woulfe, Tadgh O Siochru, Conall O Duinn, Barry Coleman, Sean Clancy, Diarmuid Buckley, Darragh Murray, Rory O’Brien, Andrew Meade, Rob Childs.

Four games left in the intercounty football summer and 50 per cent of them are on in Croke Park today. First up, Kildare take on Limerick in the Tailteann Cup final, woth throw-in at 2.30. Later, at five o’clock, it’s Tyrone v Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final. We’ll be with you well into the evening, by which time the temperature will hopefully have dipped to something a bit less Saharan.

It’s a hot one!