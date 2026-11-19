Technological University of the Shannon has had to address shortfalls in funding

Giving foreign students visas to attend Irish universities is not a “back door” to immigration, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Linking visas to allow foreign students attend Irish universities to immigration is a “fallacy”, the president of the Technological University of the Shannon, Vincent Cunnane, told the Joint Committee on Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science on Thursday.

He was speaking during a hearing focused on the shortfalls in funding being faced by the growing technological university sector.

Irish universities generally have been complaining that a tighter visa regime introduced this year by the Department of Justice is affecting their ability to raise additional funding by attracting foreign students.

“This has become a real issue,” Cunnane said. “About the middle of July, the success rate of our applicants from certain countries, particularly India, Kenya, Nigeria and other places, has fallen dramatically.

“This has been represented that international students are somehow part of the immigration problem. This has to be killed. This is not the case.”

He said the international students attending technological universities are a source of funding, but also key to supporting local industries in the regions serviced by the third-level institutions.

He gave as an example software engineering students from India who come to study in Athlone, Co Westmeath, almost all of whom end up being employed in the research centre there run by Swedish multinational Ericsson.

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The supply of these foreign students is key to the capacity of the research centre, Ericsson’s largest in Europe, to continue to grow, he said.

During a discussion about ways in which the sector is trying to make up for the shortfall in State funding, the committee was told the technological universities (TU) are unable to build their own student accommodation.

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Similar problems were not faced by the “legacy universities”, which are able to borrow to fund the building of student accommodation on their campuses, the committee was told.

Funding and borrowing difficulties mean it is envisaged that private developers are to build accommodation on the technological universities’ campuses.

“I’m still very wary of it,” Deirdre Lillis, president of Technological University Dublin, said of the Government-supported policy.

“What it actually means for TU Dublin right now is that we will be giving up a patch of land on our campus which is publicly funded and we are handing that over to a private company to run a business on it for probably 60 years, I think, and we have no control over how they run that business.

“It is Government policy but there will be a point where we will have to stand back from it and say is this the right thing for TU Dublin,” she said.

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Technological Universities Association chief executive Claire McGee called for an increase in annual core research and innovation funding for the TU sector to €50 million.

She also called on the Government to commit to closing the outstanding higher education core funding gap by 2030.

The association would also like to see a “student-need weighting” in the formula used when deciding funding for universities, she said. The technological universities have a higher proportion of students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Many TU students are from families that have not accessed university education before and some of these people come with particular needs, Cunnane said. The student population also includes people with disabilities and people from the Roma and Traveller communities, he said.

“We are not getting enough additional funding to bring students to their full potential,” he said.

McGee, who called for a workable borrowing framework to allow the universities fund on-campus student accommodation, said if Ireland “wants prosperity that reaches more people and places, investment in technological universities is one of the most direct ways to achieve it”.