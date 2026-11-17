University of Galway president David Burn said the decision was 'in line with our values as an institution, which are firmly grounded in respect for international human rights and humanitarian law'. Photograph: iStock

The University of Galway has withdrawn from a European research project involving Israeli institution Technion.

Asterisk is a European Commission-funded research project that aims to produce hydrogen directly from seawater as a greener energy source.

It is funded under Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.

There have been protests by staff, students and alumni about the university’s involvement in the study because of Technion, which develops military technology used by Israel.

Human rights campaigners have been critical of the links with the institution due to the war in Gaza and the scale of humanitarian crisis there.

[ Children dying from hypothermia in Gaza due to aid restrictions, EU commissioner saysOpens in new window ]

The president of the university, David Burn, wrote to staff on Tuesday morning announcing the decision to leave the project.

“This outcome is in line with our values as an institution which are firmly grounded in respect for international human rights and humanitarian law,” Burn said.

He also stated the college’s “condemnation of the genocide in Gaza; our values as an institution; and our recognition of the strength of conviction and depth of feeling across our community”.

“Furthermore, we reiterate our firm commitment that no new institutional research agreements involving Israeli partners will be submitted for approval or agreed to. Potential partnerships have been refused in line with this,” Burn said.

“We continue to separate the actions of the Israeli government to those of its people and we will continue to work hard to ensure our campus remains welcoming and respectful to our entire community.”