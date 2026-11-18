The number of pupils attending private secondary schools has stalled over the last year despite continued growth in the overall post-primary population, new data from the Department of Education shows.

There were just three additional pupils enrolled in private schools last year compared to the year previously, while the overall secondary school population increased by more than 4,200 students.

The figures also show a sustained decline in boarding school enrolments, with the number of boarders falling by almost 12 per cent over the last three years.

Overall, the share of secondary school students attending private schools has fallen by 0.4 per cent over the past five years, from 6.8 per cent in the 2021-2022 academic year to 6.4 per cent in 2025-2026.

The new data comes amid warnings of a changing boarding school market from fee paying schools who have had to either close entirely or change their offering over recent weeks.

Wesley College in south Dublin wrote to parents this month announcing it would no longer provide seven-day boarding for students there, saying the boarding market had “changed considerably”.

“Demand from our traditional market for seven-day boarding has declined significantly, while at the same time demand for five-day boarding has grown strongly,” the school wrote.

The statement came just a week after one of Ireland’s most prestigious private boarding schools, Glenstal Abbey School in Co Limerick, announced it was closing its doors.

In a statement announcing the closure, the school said it was not alone in facing these challenges and that “boarding schools across Ireland and elsewhere are experiencing similar pressures”.

Meanwhile the principals of two other boarding schools in south Dublin, Alexandra College and St Columba’s College, both told The Irish Times this week that their boarding numbers were holding steady and the model was working for them.

However, these new figures show an overall decline in boarding enrolments and a stall in private school enrolments in general.

The total number of borders has fallen from a peak of 3,676 in 2022-23 to 3,260 in 2025-26, representing an almost 12 per cent decline.

The number of day pupils went from 23,516 to 24,375 in the same period, an increase of 3.6 per cent.

[ Is the Irish boarding school becoming a thing of the past?Opens in new window ]

For comparison, the number of secondary school students in non-fee paying schools went from 379,200 to 402,018 in those three years, an increase of 5.8 per cent.

In total, there were 27,635 students in private secondary schools in 2025-26 compared to 27,632 the previous year.

The department also broke down the percentage of the overall school population enrolled in both fee-paying and non-fee paying schools and what percentage of those were boarding or day pupils over the last five years.

A total of 6.8 per cent were in fee paying schools in 2021-2022, made up of 0.9 per cent borders and 5.9 per cent day pupils. By 2025-2026, that had fallen to 6.4 per cent in fee paying schools, with 0.8 per cent boarding and 5.7 per cent day pupils.

Data was not broken down into those who were boarding five days a week versus seven.