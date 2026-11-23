Average weekly rents have risen to €108, an increase of €22, the Dublin City Council said. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dublin city councillors have approved a record €1.85 billion budget to run the city in 2027 despite a heated dispute over rent increases which came into force last April.

The council changed the way it calculates rent so higher earners pay more, but tenants of all incomes have received higher bills in what was the first big change to the city’s social housing rental system in 30 years.

The council operates a “differential” rent system, with rents based on the net incomes of tenants. The change last April meant households with more earners pay a higher proportion of their income in rent than they previously did.

Average weekly rents have risen to €108, an increase of €22, the council said. Rents for half of all tenancies have increased by €14 or less a week, but a small number of tenants, about 2 per cent, have seen rises of more than 50 per cent. These are households with average net incomes of €1,450 per week and with more than two earners in the home.

“In this cohort the average weekly rent charge is now €189.30 and the average increase has been €71.70 per week,” the council said.

Tenant campaign group Community Action Tenants Union protested outside the council chamber, calling for the rent increases to be reversed and for councillors to vote against the budget if they were retained.

The council’s management has the power to set rents for social housing tenants, not councillors, but councillors can refuse to pass the annual budget if they do not agree with its provisions. However, in doing so they risk being removed from office by the Minister for Housing and Local Government.

The council has committed to reviewing the new scheme next year, but Sinn Féin and People Before Profit put forward motions calling for the rent changes to be reversed and for the business rates to be increased to make up the shortfall.

Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan said families “are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Right across Dublin people are being hit with the spiralling cost of fuel, food and rent. Our proposal is a real attempt to put money back in people’s pockets.”

Conor Reddy of People Before Profit said councillors had an opportunity to end the “hardship people have been in since April”.

Karl Stanley of the Social Democrats said his party would not be supporting the budget due to the rent increase. “We are seeing overcrowding, we are seeing damp and mould. This is not some mad lefty thing; there is just no way for us to address these issues with our housing stock through increasing tenants’ rents because we are talking about millions of euro.”

Rory Hogan of Fianna Fáil said the 11th-hour attempt to use both motions to amend the budget was disingenuous.

Darragh Moriarty of Labour said he was in favour of asking “the Government to fund us better, but for over three decades to not look at your own rents and how you are charging rents is wrong”. The new system had “taken every measure to mitigate the impact on low-income households” he said.

Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare told councillors it was his understanding of the law that “you cannot fetter my discretion in terms of housing rents”.

Councillors voted against both motions by 32 votes to 27. The budget was approved by 33 to 28 votes.