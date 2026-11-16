From left: Minister for Housing James Browne, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Uisce Éireann chief executive Niall Gleeson at the launch of the Greater Dublin Drainage project on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The new €2 billion-plus Greater Dublin Drainage (GDD) project will be delivered by the end of 2031, 20 years after the scheme was first proposed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin turned the sod on Monday for the new regional facility which will be based on a 30-hectare site at Clonshaugh in north Dublin.

Once completed the scheme will ensure up to 185,000 new homes in north Dublin, south Meath and east Kildare will have access to wastewater services and will support a population of 500,000.

The project will provide a second substantial wastewater facility in the Greater Dublin Area along with the existing plant at Ringsend.

There will also be a 14km orbital sewer connecting the Dublin suburbs of Blanchardstown and Clonshaugh, as well as a pumping station at Abbotstown.

An 11km marine outfall pipe will discharge treated water into the Irish Sea, about 6km from shore. A biosolids and sludge hub will also be built at Kilshane.

Uisce Éireann has given a provisional range for the final budget at between €1.9 billion and €2.3 billion when the main works are completed in 2031.

Minister for Housing James Browne, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Uisce Éireann chief executive Niall Gleeson also attended Monday’s launch.

Martin said the scheme would be largely “invisible” but would be “fundamental to supporting economic development and enabling new housing”.

He said the population of the Greater Dublin Area had doubled in the past 50 years with 2 million people recorded as residents in the latest census.

The drainage scheme was subject to objections and High Court challenges during the planning stage. Martin acknowledged that some substantial infrastructure projects had not proceeded at a satisfactory pace in the past.

“For too long, we have not delivered at the scale and speed needed to keep pace with the growth of our economy and population. Our planning, legal and regulatory systems, and the interactions between them, have become extremely complex and unwieldy,” he said.

“The GDD project is a textbook example. Its origins date back to studies in 2005, which were already identifying the need to accommodate population growth and to reduce pressure on the Ringsend plant.”

Chambers said this year’s Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 had, in July, designated nine projects as critical to ensure their delivery was accelerated, one of which was the GDD.

He said that as a result of the Act, the project’s maritime area consent was completed in 75 days, around five times faster than comparable wastewater infrastructure applications in the past.

Gleeson said the utility company had invested €600 million in the Ringsend facility, increasing its capacity by 50 per cent. Despite this the population had continued to grow, he said, and much of that additional capacity had already been taken up.

“We also need the wastewater network to support further growth in north Dublin. We cannot simply continue to rely on sending wastewater south to Ringsend,” he said.

Gleeson said the construction phase can cause disruption and a wastewater plant will give rise to concerns.

“These facilities are essential to all our lives, but that does not diminish the importance of the impact on our neighbours,” he said.

“[We] will work hard to minimise local disruption. We should keep in mind what this project really represents. It’s a €2 billion investment in environmental protection for future generations, alongside the homes and industries it will support.”