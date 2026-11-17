New data points to an increase in M50 crashes in recent months. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

New data showing a spike in crashes on Dublin’s M50 has prompted calls for a greater focus on motorway driving skills.

Figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) show a 10 per cent increase in collisions on the M50 during 2026. It has recorded 652 between January and September compared with 590 for the same time last year.

Of the 652 collisions, 436 involved rear-end crashes.

TII has documented 1,685 incidents in the first nine months of the year that have caused traffic delays, an average of six a day.

Nearly 1,000 were breakdowns, while there have been 43 incidents involving animals on the motorway.

[ Social media linked to nearly a quarter of risky driving behaviour in young peopleOpens in new window ]

Ger Hyland, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said the number of rear-end collisions on the M50 was down to driver distraction. “If you can envisage yourself on a motorway, on the M50 when the traffic starts. When it starts again, there’s always a motorist who remains stationary. That’s a sure sign of somebody on a phone,” he said.

“We are seeing increasingly erratic behaviour on our motorways from people watching Netflix to switching lanes without indicating to those cars that just sit in the overtaking lane and block all traffic on the motorway.

“There are an increasing number of drivers who just don’t know how to behave on our motorways and these increased accident figures from TII are not a surprise for us.”

He added that slow drivers are leading to frustration and causing other drivers to take chances.

“If you are driving at a sufficient distance to the driver in front of you, you’ll notice all kinds of bad behaviour: lane huggers, inappropriate lane switching, slow-moving vehicles, people sitting in the overtaking lane and distracted driving are making our motorways more unsafe on a daily basis,” he said.

“It should be mandatory for all Leaving Cert students to complete the driving theory test and that testing regime should put more emphasis on how to safely drive on a motorway.”

Hyland has called for increased use of driving simulators in schools and for driving education to form a greater part of the transition-year curriculum.

He described the 161 road deaths recorded so far in 2026 as a crisis, noting that 152 people lost their lives on the roads in 2025. The 2025 figure has already been surpassed with six weeks left in the year.

The IRHA has called for a new motorway outside the M50 to cater for increasing traffic.

The think tank Progress Ireland has also called for a new motorway. Its director said the Greater Dublin Area needs to add between 15,000 and 25,000 homes per year, which will generate a volume of traffic that can only be relieved by a new orbital motorway outside the M50.

By 2031, he predicted, the M50 will have 13 hours of rush hour a day.