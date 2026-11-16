The 135-year-old building on Mary’s Lane, near Capel Street, has been undergoing a €44 million refurbishment project since June 2025. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A contract, worth more than €72 million, to redesign and operate Dublin’s Victorian fruit and vegetable market for the next 15 years has been advertised by Dublin City Council.

The 135-year-old building on Mary’s Lane, close to Capel Street, has been undergoing a €44 million refurbishment project since June 2025, with work scheduled for completion by next September.

The council is now seeking an operator for the market who will be responsible for the design and fit-out of the market hall and will manage and run the facility for the next 15 years in a combined contract worth €72.5 million.

“This will help shape a market destination that combines the historic character of the building with contemporary market, food, retail and visitor experiences,” the council said.

Once completed, the revamped market will house at least 80 stalls along with restaurant and “food demonstration” spaces as well as an outdoor farmers’ market under canopies at the Chancery Street yard, close to the Luas line at the back of the building, the council said. Facilities will be provided for “community growers and start-up food businesses” and more established local producers who will have a “direct route to market with some producing on-site”, it said.

The redevelopment of the market was first proposed in 2002. In 2007, a consortium was selected for what was then a €425 million project involving apartments and offices as well as a retail food market. Michelin-starred restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud was reported to be “in talks” as an anchor tenant, but contracts were never signed before the financial crash hit.

In 2011, the council announced more modest plans to redevelop the market as a retail and wholesale food facility. The following year, it began repairs to the roof, and in 2013, it drafted redevelopment plans to open the new market in mid-2015.

The development again stalled when it emerged that vacant possession of the hall was required for the work to take place. At that point, about a dozen wholesalers were still using the building. In March 2015, the council secured planning permission for a retail-only market and, following several more years of negotiation with the traders, secured vacant possession of the building in August 2019.

The council immediately closed the market and said it would begin the tender process for the new retail market, which it hoped to have operational by 2021.

It has remained closed since, apart from its rental to a construction company for storage, occasional one-off events, and its use by film companies. Since its closure, the building has been subject to repeated vandalism, with several of its old wooden doors badly damaged by fire.

Councillors in March of last year approved borrowing of up to €30 million as part of the overall €44 million estimated cost of the project, and ministerial approval was subsequently sought and granted for work to begin.

Although an opening date for the market has yet to be set, council chief executive Richard Shakespeare described the advertising of the operating tender as the “next step in advancing towards opening”.

The project was of “strategic importance for Dublin city”, he said. “The economic and regenerative benefits of a sustainable retail food market to both the local economy and city offering are transformative.”