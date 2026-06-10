Anti-immigration march to Dáil attempts to rally support against EU migration pact

The protest outside Leinster House had largely dissipated by 4pm. Photograph: Collins

Crowds gathered in Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Wednesday to protest against immigration and the EU migration pact, which comes into effect on Friday.

At the outset of the demonstration, attendees recited the Lord’s Prayer for those who they claimed had been “persecuted by entities coming into our country” after a speaker referenced the knife attack in Belfast on Monday.

The Government was labelled “treasonous” by some speakers. Some were draped in Tricolours and chanted: “Get them out!” And “Whose streets? Our streets!”

The migration pact aims to harmonise legislation applying to international protection applicants across the EU with common border systems, swifter screening, mandatory health and security checks and a streamlined returns system.

Several figures involved in the April fuel protests spoke, including John Dallon and Mark Brady.

Describing a “unity between people” during the fuel protests, Brady said: “We need to keep that unity together.”

“And if we can do that across this country, we can tear down this Government.”

[ Senior Government figures defend Common Travel Area following Belfast knife attackOpens in new window ]

Dallon said it was up to the “people of the island of Ireland” to “not allow” the EU migration pact to go through.

He added that protesters were “concerned about ourselves and our children”, saying the Government must rethink the entire migration pact.

“What happened above in the North the other night is totally unacceptable. None of us wants any violence whatsoever,” he said, adding that he was “not a racist”.

Shortly after, protesters brought traffic to a standstill as they marched down O’Connell Street and through College Green.

Passing stranded Luas carriages and buses, some approached gardaí policing the march, labelling them a “disgrace”.

At Leinster House, those taking part initially pushed the barricades that had been placed in advance of their arrival, knocking some to the ground as members of the Garda Public Order Unit formed a line.

A large area had been cordoned off, and a heavy Garda presence was in place, with some protesters labelling those leaving Leinster House, as well as gardaí, “traitors”.

The protest had largely dissipated by 4pm.