From left, Matin Zolfaghari (34), Anthony Hickey (39) and Fabio Vicente (42) were convicted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman they met in a Dublin nightclub in August 2019. Photographs: Collins

An argument by three rapists that allowing a young woman to give her evidence behind a screen was prejudicial to their trial, has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

“This was an exceptional case and the most significant factors were an understandable unwillingness, or perhaps incapacity, of the complainant to give evidence in circumstances where she, for the first time, would have to see her attackers,” Judge Patrick McCarthy.

He rejected the conviction appeals of Anthony Hickey (41), Fabio Vicente (43) and Matin Zolfaghari (36).

The court also rejected an argument that the trial judge should have given a clearer explanation in response to a jury question on the difference between recklessness and carelessness in Irish rape laws.

The three men were convicted in February 2025 following a trial at the Central Criminal Court. They had pleaded not guilty to offences which took place in a car and in a Dublin house on August 31st, 2019.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said the three men “watched my movements and took advantage of me and used me and my body as if I was an object that they were entitled to”.

The court heard that the woman went to a nightclub where she encountered the three men, whom she did not know.

The victim was dancing and remembered being offered a white powder but could not say if she took any. The court heard the woman’s memory of the night was particularly poor and her recollections were limited.

She recalled being raped once and possibly twice in the back of a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi, with up to four men.

The victim recalled the car stopping and moving, and that a man, who she believed to be a taxi driver, opened the door, unbuttoned his trousers and raped her.

She also remembered lying in a bed and kicking out while a male was on top of her. She woke the next morning and a man, identified during the trial as Hickey, was asleep beside her in the bed.

Zolfaghari, of Marley Court, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, was convicted of orally raping the victim in the house. The jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting her in the car. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison with one suspended by Judge Paul Burns in March 2025.

Hickey, a personal trainer with an address at La Vallee, Bray, Co Wicklow, was convicted of raping the woman in his then address in Dundrum, and of orally raping and sexually assaulting her in a car. He had 10 previous convictions. He was jailed for 16 years with one year suspended.

Part-time stripper Vicente, of Little Newtown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, was found guilty of raping the woman in the car and raping her in Hickey’s then-home. He was also jailed for 16 years with one year suspended.

Delivering the Court of Appeal’s judgment on Wednesday, McCarthy said that what the trial judge said in both his charge to the jury and his response to the jury’s question regarding carelessness and recklessness was unimpeachable.

“The judge rightly confined himself to telling the jury again what recklessness was and it could not have been in any doubt as to what he meant,” he said.

Concerning the use of the screen, he said the judge’s ruling, in directing that a screen should be erected, was comprehensive, lengthy and dealt with all relevant issues.

He went on to say that there was no evidence of any kind to suggest that there was any prejudice to the accused, hence the court rejected this ground of appeal.