Almost €40 million in unpaid rent is owed by Dublin City Council social housing tenants, with the number of evictions for rent arrears rising as the local authority targets people who “can pay but won’t pay”.

Figures, to be presented to councillors in advance of their annual budget meeting next week, indicate that the council will charge tenants €22.5 million more in rent this year than last year due to increases that came into force in April.

The changes resulted in increases of more than 25 per cent in rent for some tenants, with the weekly average rising by €22 to €108, the council said.

Weekly rents for half of all tenancies increased by €14 or less, but about 2 per cent saw rises of more than 50 per cent. These are households with an average net income of €1,450 per week and with more than two earners in the home.

“In this cohort the average weekly rent charge is now €189.30 and the average increase has been €71.70 per week,” the council said.

The increases result from a change in the way the council calculates rent, so households with multiple incomes now pay more. The change followed an analysis of tenant incomes, which found that almost a quarter of households in city council houses and flats had after-tax incomes of more than €1,000 per week but were paying heavily subsidised rents.

Protests against changes to the rent scheme have been held outside City Hall for several months. A significant number of city councillors are expected to push to have the increases reversed in the upcoming budget, citing pressure on tenants due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The council expects to issue rent bills totalling €138 million this year, up from €115.5 million last year, as a result of the revisions.

The council said that since the new scheme started in April, 95 per cent of tenants had paid the new rate. However, arrears had risen from €36.8 million at the end of last year to €39.5 million by the beginning of this month, the largest sum ever owed to a local authority in unpaid rents.

[ ‘No way, we won’t pay’: Dublin City Council tenants rally to oppose rent increasesOpens in new window ]

The council has evicted 16 tenants so far this year for not paying rent, up from nine last year. It has secured court repossession orders for 29 social homes this year, but said it initiates legal proceedings for evictions only “where tenants can pay but won’t pay”.

The evictions represent just a small number of city council rent arrears cases that come before the courts. A total of 397 cases have been heard in court this year, with 300 “tenancy warnings” issued. If the arrears are not repaid at that point, the council seeks an order for repossession.

The council operates a “differential” rent system, with charges based on the net income of tenants.

Before April’s changes, the principal earner in a household paid 15 per cent of their net weekly income above €32. This was increased to 18 per cent, but the unassessed portion of income rose to €55.

Previously, up to four subsidiary earners paid a contribution capped at €21 each per week. The additional earners’ contributions have almost doubled since April to €40 each per week and the cap on the number of subsidiary earners has been removed.

The council also increased the assessable income of self-employed tenants to €700, up from €500 per week for taxi drivers and other “non-trade” businesses and €560 for tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians.