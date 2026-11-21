Premier League: Manchester City 1 (Anderson 57) Fulham (Muniz 16)

Manchester City are living in Premier League purgatory, without a win in four but at least ended their three-game losing run against Fulham. As they await the fate of their much-publicised appeal after being found guilty of financial breaches, their form has slumped as further evidenced by a passive draw.

Arguments will be made over Erling Haaland’s disallowed goal but City did not deserve anything more. The Norwegian uncharacteristically missed a number of fine chances as Rodrigo Muniz took advantage of City’s porous defence, who had to rely on Elliot Anderson to get anything out of the fixture.

City approached the game with the same subdued nature of the crowd, as is customary for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off. For a team amid a poor run of domestic form, they offered little in the way of dynamism from the off. A couple of harsh chances were brushed off by Fulham, who were allowed to ease themselves into the game.

Confusion between defence and midfield has repeatedly caused problems for City under Enzo Maresca, who witnessed Marc Guéhi going over the halfway to press a throw-in deep inside the Fulham half. When the visitors won the first head, the centre-back was out of position and everything was far too simple from then on. The former City winger Oscar Bobb shimmied and Muniz curled into the top corner from the edge of the box, before an emotional celebration in honour of his pregnant wife, who previously suffered a miscarriage.

It was a day where the team needed to inspire the crowd and City finally discovered intent midway through the first-half. Iliman Ndiaye’s dangerous cross found Haaland at the back post but he could not finish at the first time of asking, allowing Bernd Leno to get his hands to the ball but whether the German had it under control is another matter. Haaland jabbed at the goalkeeper, nudging the ball through his grasp but the referee signalled fouled and no one with access to replays disagreed. No one connected to City felt it was a correct decision, with Thomas Bramall offering the benefit of the doubt to Leno.

City lacked a cutting edge; Phil Foden, given the nod over Rayan Cherki at No 10, had chances to feed Haaland in good positions but twice the execution of the pass ensured there was no change. At the third time of asking, the pair connected, only for Haaland to balloon at shot from close range, and under little pressure, into the stands. Every Haaland finish was a whimsical version of what everyone expects, miscuing a straightforward chance from a Nico O’Reilly cross, too. It felt like one of those days.

City continued to find it difficult as David Affengruber and Calvin Bassey put in fine performances at centre-back, reading every strand of danger and snuffing it out. To find a way back into the match, City needed to increase the tempo and find the absent aggressive, something Anderson obliged by violently volleying a cleared corner into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Anderson is becoming Maresca’s most trusted player, preferred to Enzo Fernández to provide the thrust alongside Ayyoub Bouaddi. In a team lacking energy, the England international is a catalyst in what is a difficult period for an underperforming team. He latched onto a Haaland flick-on in each of a second but could not stay on his feet. The pair combined for a second time but Anderson’s quick feet and cute finish concluded with the ball slipping an inch wide.

With the tide turning, City’s flaws were there for all to see as Fulham won the ball and within a blink of an eye Muniz was through on goal thanks to the lack of resistance in blue. Gianluigi Donnarumma was the last – and sturdiest – line of defence, repeating the feat against Bassey soon after. These were the best chances of the second half, as City were unable to create a meaningful chance on another worrying afternoon, which concluded with further jeers. - Guardian