People take part in a rally on Molesworth Street, Dublin, against proposed reforms of the 'triple lock' legislation for overseas deployments of military personnel. Photograph: PA

Thousands attended a demonstration in Dublin in support of Irish neutrality on Saturday, expressing opposition to the Government’s plans to reform the triple lock.

Demonstrators waved Irish Tricolours alongside UN and Palestinian flags as they protested against proposals to alter the rules governing the overseas deployment of Irish troops.

Some held up signs, including one reading Make Tea Not War, while Senator Frances Black sang Legal Illegal, a song she said was “about the difference between what’s legal and what’s right”.

Last month the Dáil voted by a narrow margin to reform the system around the deployment of Irish peacekeeping troops.

The legislation – which the Government aims to have enacted by the end of the year – would reform the existing triple lock system, which dictates that UN approval, a decision by Government and a vote in the Dáil are all required before the deployment of more than 12 members of the Irish Defence Forces.

[ Why is the triple lock dividing Irish politics?Opens in new window ]

The Government Bill seeks to remove the UN mandate from the legislation to prevent any of the five permanent members of the Security Council, which include Russia and China, from exercising their veto against Irish peacekeeping missions.

Opposition parties have said the reform would damage Ireland’s commitment to neutrality, while the Government has accused Opposition TDs of spreading misinformation on the topic.

Irish Senator Tom Clonan, a former peacekeeper who was deployed to southern Lebanon as an officer commanding Irish troops under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, told the crowd in Dublin on Saturday: “We are at an inflection point.

“The Government have been relying on a number of talking points that are factually incorrect – and in fact it’s not misinformation, it’s disinformation; they’re trying to deceive us.

[ Triple lock Bill won’t change in a way that ‘ties our hands’, McEntee saysOpens in new window ]

“The first one is: ‘Oh, it was in the Programme for Government that we would reform the triple lock.’ They’re not reforming it, they’re not amending it – they’re getting rid of it completely, against the will of the people.

“The second one is: ‘Oh, there is no link between our neutrality and the triple lock.’ Well, that’s like saying there’s no link between the steering wheel and the brakes on your car.

“The triple lock is intimately linked to our neutrality, and it’s our brakes, because if you have Simon Harris or Micheál Martin behind the wheel, they’re going to take us away from our neutral status.

“The other myth and shameful talking point is that we want to reclaim our sovereignty, that we don’t want to allow Russia or China or the United States to decide where we send our troops.

“Again, let me be clear: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump – they don’t even know we have an army, they don’t care where we send our army.

“It was a decision of the Irish people, a sovereign decision expressed through the Houses of the Oireachtas, to be bound by the multilateral principles of the United Nations and the UN Security Council and the UN Assembly – that was a decision of the Irish people, nothing to do with foreign leaders.”

[ ‘It ain’t changing’: Tánaiste holds up copy of Constitution in heated triple lock Dáil debateOpens in new window ]

Adam Stoneman, who attended the protest, said the prospect of removing the mechanism was “a really dangerous threat to Irish neutrality”.

“I’m proud of Irish neutrality, I’m proud of that position,” he said. “I think our neutrality has served us well. I think our focus on diplomacy over aggressive war-making is something we should be very proud of, and I’m here today to make a stand.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government was “selling out Irish neutrality under the feet of the people of this country”.

“It is a betrayal of what this country is about, which is about opposing colonialism, opposing militarism and war,” he said.

Some of those opposed to the Government’s plans are calling for a referendum on the triple lock, citing strong public backing for Ireland’s neutral status.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee previously said supporters of a referendum were being misled by the Opposition, as a referendum is held to amend, remove, or add to the Constitution.

Is military neutrality under threat? Listen | 52:51

At the demonstration on Saturday, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Irish people “value neutrality and want to keep it”.

“The triple lock is an essential protection for that and if the Government wants to get rid of it, given the fact that the Irish people clearly support it, there should be a referendum,” he said.

“We are never going to be a major military power. Our greatest strength is as a voice for peace and diplomacy, our neutrality essential to that.” – PA