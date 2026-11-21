Ireland will play Australia for fifth place in the Nations Championship after their victory over South Africa failed to move them up a place in the table on the final day.

Australia narrowly defeated a resurgent Wales 29-26 to finish ahead of Argentina, who lost 45-17 to France.

England and France both secured bonus-point victories over New Zealand and Argentina respectively, with France’s win enough to finish top of the Northern Hemisphere group and set up another clash against South Africa to win the tournament.

New Zealand will have the chance for revenge immediately at Twickenham as they play England again for third place.

Ireland will play Australia, who they beat 33-31 in July, on Friday night at 8.10pm. Scotland will play Argentina for seventh place, with Wales playing Japan for ninth place. Finally, Fiji and Italy will meet up again in a battle for 11th place.

Fixtures (all matches at Twickenham)

Friday:

Italy v Fiji, 4.40pm

Ireland v Australia, 8.10pm

Saturday:

Wales v Japan, 1.10pm

England v New Zealand, 4.40pm

Sunday: