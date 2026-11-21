Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the prospect of the UK agreeing to customs union and free trade agreements was 'certainly not a crazy idea any more'. Photograph: Getty

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has played down the likelihood of the UK rejoining the European Union over the next decade.

He said any deal leading to closer integration was to be welcomed and he highlighted how Britain had been missed in key areas in the post-Brexit era.

British prime minister Andy Burnham, who has raised the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU, agreed a landmark deal with the bloc on Friday.

Varadkar said there continued to be “a shared responsibility in relation to Northern Ireland” but stressed that “integrating the UK more into the EU and the EU systems” would benefit all parties.

“The UK is a country that is pro-business, pro-free trade, pro-investment, pro-science and innovation, and that’s one of the ways in which they’re kind of missed in many ways from the table,” he told The Business programme on RTÉ on Saturday.

“So if they’re willing to come in, perhaps even agree to customs union and be part of all the free trade agreements, that would be very positive and that’s a possibility now. It’s certainly not a crazy idea any more.”

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Varadkar highlighted a difficulty with the UK becoming an EU partner without being a member of the union. Although that worked with smaller European countries such as Switzerland and Iceland, he said, it would be “very hard for the United Kingdom as a top-five economy in the world with a population of 70 million to be a rule taker on so many different areas. I just don’t see that flying in the UK.”

He noted that British opinion polls have pointed to a majority in favour of rejoining the EU.

“My dream scenario of course would be for [Burnham] to go to the country in a year or two and make rejoining the European Union” part of the election.

“It is one of those things where there might be a direction of travel that leads the UK back into the European Union but if I was a betting man or an investing man, I wouldn’t bet on five or 10 years; I think a close relationship yes, full membership again probably not,” Varadkar said.

However, British foreign secretary Ed Miliband has said the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU could be on the table in informal discussions between Burnham and European leaders in Brussels.

He suggested “all options” would be examined in the process, after Burnham agreed deals on trade and young people with the EU on Friday.

Under the plans, 100,000 young Britons will be allowed to live, work, study and travel in the EU, with similar access for Europeans in the UK.

Burnham said the agreement would add 0.5 per cent to the UK’s GDP, a £17-billion (€19.8 billion) boost to the British economy.

Miliband said Burnham would have further “brainstorming” discussions with the EU in the next year about what could happen next.

In an interview for the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg he added that “all the options will be on the table” and when pressed on whether rejoining the EU would be considered, he said “we will look at the benefits and the costs of all the different options”.

He added that he accepted the result of the 2016 vote but “the world has changed massively”. – additional reporting by The Guardian