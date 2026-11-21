Alice Leahy: What is happening in this lovely city that has been my adopted home for years? Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

It was a lovely evening at the end of October as I left the bus in Westmoreland Street, in Dublin city centre, to go to the launch of Joe Duffy’s book in Eason. There was a lively atmosphere in town, as it was a late shopping night. However, when I crossed over O’Connell Bridge on to our capital’s main street, I sensed a change in mood that made me uneasy. Small groups of people – involving mainly men but some women – were gathering, scanning the crowds, watching, shouting to each other, ignoring traffic lights, crossing the street at will, bumping into pedestrians.

I moved quickly along. The launch was very pleasant; I reconnected with people who have been good to the Alice Leahy Trust over the years. At about 8.15pm or so, I decided to slip away home.

But when I stepped back on to O’Connell Street, I was immediately struck by that same sense of menace, of lawlessness – heightened now that night had fallen. It seemed as though the entire area was flooded with groups of people shouting and racing across the street and footpaths with complete disregard for others. Suddenly, a man lunged in my direction, almost knocking me over and demanding, in a Dublin accent, “Have you anything?” He left as soon as he arrived, and I was physically unharmed, but I was left frozen in fear. There was no supporting arm to hold on to.

After taking a few deep breaths, I recovered somewhat and hurried to my bus stop a short walk away. What is happening in this lovely city that has been my adopted home for years?

I am almost 84. I have been working with homeless people in Dublin for five decades, and I have never been afraid like I was that evening. The Alice Leahy Trust, in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties, offers people sleeping rough a safe space and basic facilities that afford them the means to human dignity – a shower, clean, warm clothes and a bridge, where necessary, to statutory social services or to reconnect with family. Daily, we meet people who live on the outer margins of society. In recent years, many of those who visit us have endured appalling hardships, often in war and conflict.

But I have never felt fear when I’m among them; nothing like I felt that evening. What I saw on O’Connell Street was a parade of disrespect for others, a brazen social malevolence directed at fellow citizens, the vast majority of whom are unable to defend themselves.

I worked as a midwife in the Rotunda a lifetime ago and got to know families living in extreme poverty in the north inner city. I regularly meet John, who sleeps on the street, and I know I listened to his heartbeat in his mother’s womb all those years ago. While alcohol ruined John’s life, he remains gentle and treats everyone with respect. Working as a full-time worker in the Simon Community at a time when workers and residents shared the terrible living conditions of a condemned building introduced me to all the institutions of the State: Magdalene laundries, prisons, the courts, Garda stations, psychiatric hospitals. The Dublin of that time was a great deal less wealthy than today, but it had energy, a culture and a soul.

In 50 years of the Alice Leahy Trust, I have had the opportunity to engage with the best legal brains, government, statutory agencies, gardaí, community workers, politicians and others, to look at crime and its causes at local and national level. While we welcomed the closure of some of the older psychiatric hospitals, sufficient community services were never put in place. I daily see the result of that failure.

I wanted to write this because I have a fear that Dublin city is now unsafe for people like me, who feel menaced by others who seem very aware of their rights and entitlements with no idea of their responsibilities. If something isn’t done, the capital will become – perhaps it has already become – a no-go area for many people.

[ Man living in fear after attack in Dublin city centre left him with a broken jawOpens in new window ]

Drugs are destroying the city. I don’t know what drugs people are taking and sometimes even they don’t know what they’re taking, but crack cocaine has introduced a frightening new edge into Ireland. Drug trading is an open practice, and children as young as eight or less are being targeted and groomed for drug dealing – and not just in Dublin. These young children seem doomed to be eventually treated as offenders rather than recognised as victims of trafficking. Middle-class professionals go out at the weekend and take cocaine, and they refuse to see that they are part of this trade too.

It all leads to a bleakness I thought I would never encounter, to a situation where people like me, who are of mature years, feel threatened and unable to enjoy time in our capital city.

So, what can we do?

Garda numbers are of enormous importance, and we recently saw the positive impact of their high visibility on our streets at the European Political Community summit in Dublin. Prisons are overcrowded to the point of bursting, with little hope of rehabilitation. I can see the value of community service, but this must also involve education and show the importance of respect and what we can achieve together.

Reconvening of the taskforce on homelessness – recently suggested to me by Dublin’s lord mayor Daryl Barron – as a cross-party initiative in co-ordination with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive and the Homeless Network, is an interesting idea.

Whatever our approach, we must have a multi-agency response, driven by the power and weight of government. Piecemeal plans don’t work. We must incorporate all stakeholders and interested parties. We need to take steps to address the impact of drugs and their consequences, including associated crime and antisocial behaviour, the closure of our psychiatric hospitals and insufficient community supports. Technology has distanced us from each other. Academic debate is important but we must not forget the role of those with hands-on experience and common sense.

Along with the naked lack of human respect I witnessed on O’Connell Street, I am despondent at the sheer waste of the chaotic lives so clearly on display that night. This is not normal, and can’t be accepted as such.

Sometimes it is important to look back to help move forward. What have we learned from the past? Endless reports that cost time, energy and money simply gathered dust. If not addressed now, what kind of future is there for this lovely city, my adopted home, now rapidly losing its soul?

In The Alice Leahy Trust, respect for others is expected and is rarely breached. Joe, an elderly gentleman from rural Ireland who visits us, once said to me: “I see people here who cause havoc everywhere and there is never a problem here and you know why? You have simple rules.” Perhaps that’s what Dublin needs.

Alice Leahy is director of services at the Alice Leahy Trust

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