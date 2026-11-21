Randal Plunkett developed Ireland's largest private nature reserve, he now believes it might be under threat. Video: Enda O'Dowd

The owner of Ireland’s largest private nature reserve has said he is willing to sell his family’s art collection and the contents of his home to fund a legal battle against plans to build a rail line through his rewilding project in Co Meath.

Randal Plunkett, the 21st Baron of Dunsany, said he would, if necessary, take his campaign to the European courts to stop the route proposed for the Navan rail line from going through a tract of his mature woodland.

He described the woodland, located beside a special area of conservation near the river Boyne, as the “epicentre of wildlife in the area”.

Irish Rail last week published the preferred route for the 34km electrified Navan Railway, which would provide direct Dart services to Connolly Station in central Dublin.

Dunsany Castle in Co Meath. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The proposed route includes four new stations – Dunshaughlin, Kilmessan, Navan Central and Navan North – and largely follows the alignment of a line that closed in 1963.

However, it would cut directly through a section of the Dunsany Nature Reserve, part of the 650-hectare estate. The reserve in 2020 was the first in Ireland to become a member of the European Rewilding Network.

In 2014, Plunkett stopped livestock farming and ceased fertiliser, herbicide and pesticide use. He said the reserve had since recorded a 35 per cent increase in bird populations and a doubling of insect populations. It hosted the first confirmed breeding of great spotted woodpeckers in Co Meath and the return of breeding red kites, he added.

[ How the baron of Dunsany carried out an ambitious rewilding project in MeathOpens in new window ]

Thirteen of Ireland’s 54 red-listed bird species are recorded there, he said, and eight of the nine native bat species have confirmed maternity roosts on the estate.

Randal Plunkett: 'Alternative alignments via Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Ashbourne serve substantially larger populations and avoid Dunsany entirely.' Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Plunkett said the proposed railway alignment would fragment the reserve’s central 192-hectare block, severing the ecological connectivity on which those species depend.

He disputed a suggestion that the line would only affect 2 per cent of the reserve, claiming much more land would be taken and disruption would be caused to many species during construction and tree clearance.

[ Irish Rail adjusts Navan line plans to facilitate possible third new station in townOpens in new window ]

He compiled a 54-page observation for Irish Rail’s public consultation on the project, which included a comprehensive bat assessment. He said he intends to resubmit it before a second public consultation deadline on December 10th.

Plunkett was critical of the assessment of how the railway would impact nature and the quality of the river Skane, which runs through the reserve and is classified as “at risk”. He has in recent years been engaged in a voluntary collaboration with Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Office of Public Works on the ongoing restoration of the Skane.

“We support unreservedly the urgent expansion of public transport in the Greater Dublin Area and Co of Meath,” he said. “We do not, and will not, support any route that delivers that public good at the price of destroying the largest privately owned nature reserve in Ireland.

“Alternative alignments via Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Ashbourne serve substantially larger populations and avoid Dunsany entirely.”

Randal Plunkett: 'We are doing what the Government has repeatedly promised and failed to deliver.' Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

An Irish Rail spokesman said the route chosen was based on the historic rail alignment that existed before the original railway line closed. He said it was also identified by Meath County Council as the preferred route.

“The rail route will hugely benefit commuting to/from Navan and intermediate stations and the preferred route has been chosen to support planned development, and provide sustainable transport for thousands of commuters daily, with a capacity for train services every 15 minutes.”

The baron said he would not give up without a fight as “money doesn’t matter to me, nature and a future for my children does”. He said he was prepared “to auction every painting in my house and its contents” to fund legal challenges, adding: “And I have a lot of paintings.”

Plunkett said the Dunsany reserve “is one of the most species-rich, most legally protected and most actively recovering sites of its size anywhere in eastern Ireland”.

“The notion that a railway corridor could be driven through that environment without irreversible damage is not a question of mitigation, it is a question of arithmetic.”

Plunkett said: “Ireland is paying EU fines every year for missing water quality, biodiversity and nature restoration targets.

[ Ireland will not hit 2030 carbon targets and could face billions in fines, says Darragh O’BrienOpens in new window ]

“At Dunsany, without a cent of public funding or any political support, we are actually achieving those targets.

“We are doing what the Government has repeatedly promised and failed to deliver. And now the same State wants to run a railway through the middle of it because of a marginal cost saving.”