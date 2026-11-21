Counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford have been put on notice of heavy rain. Photograph: Getty Images

Status yellow rain warnings have been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning will be in place in Cork and Kerry from 10pm on Saturday until 8am on Sunday.

Waterford will be under a separate warning from midnight until noon on Sunday.

Difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding are possible in the counties affected, Met Éireann said. Outdoor events may also be impacted.

In general, Saturday will be mainly dry in the east and north, though some rain and drizzle is expected later in the afternoon, becoming persistent in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 12 degrees.

Dublin is expected to be mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Rain in the southwest will gradually spread over Munster, south Leinster, and south and west Connacht on Saturday night, according to Met Éireann.

Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 7 degrees in Ulster and 7 to 10 degrees elsewhere.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and quite windy with outbreaks of rain over the southern half of the country and in west Connacht. It is expected to be mainly dry further north.

⚠️Yellow Rain warning for Cork, Kerry

⏲️Valid: 22:00 Sat 21/11/26 to 08:00 Sun 22/11/26



⚠️Yellow Rain warning for Waterford

⏲️Valid: 00:00 Sun 22/11/26 to 12:00 Sun 22/11/26



❗️Potential impacts:

Difficult travelling conditions

Localised flooding possible

Outdoor events impacted pic.twitter.com/WL8TFRKZic — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 20, 2026

Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 10 degrees with gusty easterly winds, strongest near coasts.

Sunday will be a cloudy and blustery day in Dublin with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon.

Met Éireann said the weather will become “more unsettled through the weekend and into next week”.

“It will be breezy at times with spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent at times. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year.”

Sunday night will be cloudy, especially in parts of the south and west, with scattered outbreaks of mostly light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees.